Fifth Harmony Reunites at Jonas Brothers Show in Dallas

Pop royals' reunions and crossovers alerts! The members of Fifth Harmony (Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani) made their long-awaited return... without Camila Cabello, at a surprise performance during a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas.

Fifth Harmony Reunion

Billboard reported that the girl group reunited and performed for the first time after seven years. The surprise reunion happened during the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour stop in Dallas.

The group, clad in all-black ensembles, performed “Worth It,” their 2015 song, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Normani greeted the crowd: “Y’all remember Fifth Harmony!”

Social Media Love

The group posted a video of the reunion on Instagram and tagged the Jonas Brothers in the caption: “Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back.” Brooke commented, “That was special!”

It also seems there’s no love lost between the group and ex-member Cabello, who commented with four red heart emojis. The Jonas Brothers also shared a clip on their own Instagram account and captioned the post with, “An honor to have our friends @fifthharmony up on stage tonight in Dallas on the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.”

Not Really a Surprise

Although their appearance at the Jonas Brothers tour stop was a surprise, fans have already been speculating that Fifth Harmony is likely to reunite soon, as their official X account became active again after a seven-year hiatus. The first post since July 2018 was a tweet, “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.”

Past members had been vocal about reuniting during past interviews. In an interview for the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event, Brooke said, “We’ll see… we’re not sure.” Jane added, “I love that our fans can reminisce on such good times, and I love that we’re getting the credit again. Our music was very impactful at the time, and I feel like it was kind of overlooked, to be honest. So now that it’s reviving again on its own, it just shows our music speaks for itself.”