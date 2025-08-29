This Day in Top 40 History: August 29

Aug. 29 was the night of the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards. Outkast took home Video of the Year for "Hey Ya!" and Beyoncé and Jay-Z made their first-ever red-carpet debut as a couple — what an iconic night. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Aug. 29.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here's proof of how hit songs can become hilarious memes or inspire romantic comedies years after their release:

1964: "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and later went to No. 1, where it remained for three weeks. It was also the inspiration for the film Pretty Woman over 25 years after its release.

Cultural Milestones

As an artistic expression, music is deeply intertwined with popular culture:

1990: Sinead O'Connor finished up the soundcheck for her show in New York, donned a disguise, and joined protesters outside. The twist is that she was the reason the protesters were there. They were out in response to her petition that the national anthem not be played before her concert.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans of both the San Francisco Giants and The Beatles got to witness the band's final show at their team's old stadium, and Nirvana fans in Boston got to hear this band's whole debut album on the radio:

1966: The Beatles wrapped up their tour in San Francisco with a show at the now-demolished Candlestick Park. It was the group's final public performance, as the rigors of tour life had caught up with them.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has its ups and downs, as these moments from decades past reveal:

1964: Billboard magazine announced guitar sales had soared to the highest they had been since the advent of Elvis Presley. This was largely due to the British Invasion, in which British rock groups such as The Beatles, The Animals, and The Kinks took the music world by storm.

