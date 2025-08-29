Hilary Duff Celebrates 22 Years of Metamorphosis With Throwbacks and Tease

Hilary Duff is feeling a little nostalgic and maybe a little mysterious.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, the actress and singer marked the 22nd anniversary of her sophomore album Metamorphosis by digging into her archives and sharing memories, old photos, and even a teaser that more music could be on the way.

“Clearly I had to go digging around the internet for pictures from this time as I’m not sure camera phones even existed. Sadly all my hairstyles ARE very documented,” Duff joked in her Instagram post.

A Teen Star Reflects

Released in 2003, Metamorphosis became a defining project for Duff, who was only 15 at the time. She reflected on what that period meant to her:

“I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on peoples lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word.”

She admitted it came at the right moment: “It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure.”

From Skate Parks to Arenas

Like any good teen dream story, Duff’s career skyrocketed. “I remember some of my first shows being in a skate park in San Jose, and very shortly after, stepping out on stage in arenas,” she wrote.

Her post ended with both gratitude and a tease: “Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis… Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did. 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 To be continued…”

Throwback Fashion and Iconic Moments

Alongside her reflections, Duff shared several throwback photos:

A red carpet moment in a pink tank top and black jeans, proudly holding a copy of the Metamorphosis album.

A striped sweater with pinstriped pants and a tiny purse, smiling and waving.

A behind-the-scenes shot from her Come Clean video, sitting in a white sweater and jeans.

Stage photos, a shocked reaction to the album going triple platinum, and early 2000s style that screams Y2K.

Looking Back on Breathe In. Breathe Out.

This summer, Duff also marked the 10th anniversary of her most recent album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. Released in 2015, the project brought its own memories.

“It’s hard to believe that Breathe in Breathe out is 10 years old today,” she wrote in June. “While that time in my life has some bright spots, some blurry spots and some uncomfortable pain, I look back with fondness and a now knowing that I ended up exactly where I needed to be.”

Duff’s photos from that time included her “Coolio nails,” PR-friendly selfies with sepia filters, and moments from filming Younger, which kept her “bi-coastal and busy.” She also shouted out her “cutest son on planet earth” and the adventures they packed into that year.

The Next Chapter?

With Duff closing her Metamorphosis anniversary post with “To be continued…,” fans are already buzzing that new music may be in the works.