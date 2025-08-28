Labor Day Ticket Takeover
Labor Day weekend is your chance to relax… but Kiss 95.1 is still on the grind, sending YOU to one of the biggest shows hitting the Carolinas this fall. We’re…
Labor Day weekend is your chance to relax… but Kiss 95.1 is still on the grind, sending YOU to one of the biggest shows hitting the Carolinas this fall.
We’re talking Jonas Brothers. Twenty One Pilots. Chris Brown. Tate McRae. 👀
Listen all weekend for the keyword, then enter “TICKETS” in the entry form. Every entry = another shot to win.
From the station working hard for you this Labor Day… Kiss 95.1 🎤🔥
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Labor Day Concert Giveaway” Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on August 29, 2025 and 11:59 PM on September 1, 2025 by listening for the contest keyword and entering online at kiss951.com
or via the KISS 95.1 app. Each time the keyword is announced, listeners may enter once per play. The station will randomly select one (1) winner on September 2, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to the show of their choice from the announced options (Approximate Retail Value: up to $400). Prize provided courtesy of KISS 95.1. Otherwise, WNKS-FM General Contest Rules apply and are available at kiss951.com.