CBS Reporter’s Real-Time Reaction Shows Moment Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement News Breaks

A CBS News reporter at the White House got word of big news just before going live. The clip of Olivia Rinaldi's reaction hit half a million views in just five hours.

"Taylor Swift is engaged! She just posted it," Rinaldi said, showing her phone to viewers in the CBS News clip posted on X. "Oh, it's huge, the ring is ginormous! This is so exciting!" she added while studying the pictures.

The music star and NFL player posted their news on Instagram on Tuesday. Pictures showed the moment in a rose garden as he proposed. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote in the caption.

Just minutes after a text from her producer, Rinaldi went on air. Her words came out fast and excited: "This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged."

The video keeps spreading fast, and fans are loving this moment for Swift. One X user commented: "I love this. In a world where reporting the news can eat at you, her joy at this bit of news made me smile."

The ring features an Old Mine Brilliant Cut stone from Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. Its value is "estimated to cost up to $1 million," according to Daily Mail.

At a White House meeting, President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the engagement. "Well, I wish them a lot of luck," he stated, adding, "I think he's a great player and a great guy, and I think she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck," as reported by The Independent.

Netizens pointed out the noticeable shift in his remark, considering Trump was known to be a vocal Taylor Swift critic. Last September, he declared his hatred of the pop star after she endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris, during the 2024 presidential election. "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," he wrote on social media at the time. All bad blood seems to be done now, as he openly wishes the couple well moving forward.

Their love story started last fall when Swift watched a Chiefs game with Kelce's mom. Since then, she's seen two Super Bowls from the stands, while he joined her London concert stage this summer.

According to a source from Daily Mail, the NFL star "had a plan for a long time now" for his proposal to the "Love Story" singer. "He wanted it to be completely traditional. That he would choose the ring and ask for her to marry him," the insider revealed.

Friends of the couple aren't too surprised by the exciting news. As the source stated, "Travis literally always said she's the girl he's going to marry. [He has] been saying that for a long time, really since the beginning."