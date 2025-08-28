Ariana Grande Announces First Tour in Seven Years

Ariana Grande is officially dusting off the mic and heading back to the stage. On Wednesday, the superstar teased a new tour on social media, and by the next day, she had already revealed the first set of dates. It will be her first tour in seven years, and fans are more than ready.

So far, the plan includes nine major North American cities and a five-night stretch in London. Knowing how Grande usually operates, more stops will almost definitely be added.

The Big Reveal

On August 27, Grande took to Instagram with a short teaser clip that had a familiar feel. Styled like her earlier Brighter Days Ahead short film, the video showed an image of her standing at a microphone. The film itself first appeared this year as part of the deluxe edition of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine.

The teaser was short but powerful, and for fans who have been waiting since 2019, it was enough to spark excitement.

A Long Time Coming

Grande’s last tour wrapped up in December of 2019, when she was performing songs from her Sweetener and Thank U, Next albums. Since then, she has been focusing more on acting, which kept her off the road.

Right now, she is filming Focker In-Law, the fourth movie in the Meet the Parents series. Soon, she will also be promoting the second part of Wicked (Wicked: For Good), where she stars as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

More Than Just Music

While she has been away from the stage, Ariana has hardly been out of the spotlight. Between acting projects and her role in one of Broadway’s biggest stories brought to the big screen, her fans have had plenty to follow. But nothing hits quite like a live Ariana show.