Lil Nas X Breaks Silence After Arrest

Lil Nas X attends the “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Lil Nas X is letting his fans know he’s still standing—barely, but standing.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker finally broke his silence following his August 21 arrest in Los Angeles, where he faces four felony charges. Despite the serious situation, he took to Instagram Stories to send a message of hope.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S---’s gonna be all right,” Lil Nas X said in a video. “S---’s gonna be all right. S---. That was f-----g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

What Happened?

According PEOPLE, a criminal complaint obtained, police responded to reports of Lil Nas X allegedly walking naked along Ventura Blvd. Upon arrival, officers claim he used “force and violence [to] inflict an injury” on three of them and tried to stop a fourth officer from performing his duties.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer on August 25. His bail was set at $75,000, and a judge ordered him to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week.

Rumors swirled that he had overdosed on drugs during the incident, but his father, Robert Stafford, set the record straight.

“He absolutely did not take illegal drugs,” Stafford told reporters.

Family and Legal Support

Hill’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, emphasized in court that this situation is highly unusual for him.

“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life,” O’Connor said, according to the Associated Press. “Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

Outside the courthouse, Stafford urged fans to keep his son in their hearts.

“He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers,” he said. “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

What’s Next?

Lil Nas X could face up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, as reported by multiple outlets. His preliminary hearing is set for September 15.