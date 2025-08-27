Gwen Stefani Joins Modern ‘Wizard of Oz’ Series at Prime Video

Prime Video is developing Dorothy, a contemporary, music-infused YA (Young Adult) retelling of L. Frank Baum’s beloved books, according to Deadline. The series comes from creator and producer Gina Matthews under her Little Engine label, with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, and Grant Scharbo also on board as executive producers.

Matthews said to the outlet the idea has been in her heart since childhood.

“I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,” Matthews shared. “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

A Star-Powered Team Behind the Curtain

The project brings together big names in music and entertainment. Patrick Moran, also an executive producer, called the team a dream collaboration:

“I’m really excited to work with this creative team,” says Moran. “I’m such a fan of everyone involved and couldn’t ask for a more exciting partnership as we reinvent this cherished IP.”

Grant Scharbo agreed: “We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with Amazon and believe Dorothy will enchant a whole new generation of viewers.”

Gwen Stefani Adds Her Creative Touch

For Stefani, who’s built a career on blending pop, style, and emotion, the project is a perfect fit.

“It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me,” she said.

Her husband and fellow executive producer Blake Shelton is equally enthusiastic: “We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee,” said Shelton. “I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.”

Why This Dorothy Could Sparkle

With Matthews’ experience (13 Going on 30, Isn’t It Romantic), Stefani’s star power, and Shelton’s country roots, this version of The Wizard of Oz promises to mix nostalgia with a fresh, music-driven vibe.