Opening Night
Opening Night on the pitch, and the Carolina Ascent are ready to Kick Grass on Saturday, September 6th at 7 pm. The Base Camp Bash starts at 2:30 pm, presented…
In partnership with
Carolina Ascent FC
Opening Night on the pitch, and the Carolina Ascent are ready to Kick Grass on Saturday, September 6th at 7 pm. The Base Camp Bash starts at 2:30 pm, presented by Food Lion. Gates open at 5 pm. Enjoy live music, vuvuzelas, and rally towels from Nucor. Plus, a halftime show to rock your socks. At the final whistle, a full fireworks show, then player autographs on the field. This is our turf. And our Time. We Kick Grass!
Get your tickets now. Carolina Ascent. Opening Night and ready to Kick Grass.