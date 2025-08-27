Opening Night on the pitch, and the Carolina Ascent are ready to Kick Grass on Saturday, September 6th at 7 pm. The Base Camp Bash starts at 2:30 pm, presented by Food Lion. Gates open at 5 pm. Enjoy live music, vuvuzelas, and rally towels from Nucor. Plus, a halftime show to rock your socks. At the final whistle, a full fireworks show, then player autographs on the field. This is our turf. And our Time. We Kick Grass!