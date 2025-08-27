ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Opening Night

Opening Night on the pitch, and the Carolina Ascent are ready to Kick Grass on Saturday, September 6th at 7 pm. The Base Camp Bash starts at 2:30 pm, presented…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Carolina Ascent FC
Carolina Ascent FC

Opening Night on the pitch, and the Carolina Ascent are ready to Kick Grass on Saturday, September 6th at 7 pm. The Base Camp Bash starts at 2:30 pm, presented by Food Lion. Gates open at 5 pm. Enjoy live music, vuvuzelas, and rally towels from Nucor. Plus, a halftime show to rock your socks. At the final whistle, a full fireworks show, then player autographs on the field. This is our turf. And our Time. We Kick Grass!

Get your tickets now. Carolina Ascent. Opening Night and ready to Kick Grass.

Carolina Ascent FC
Alex CauthrenEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect