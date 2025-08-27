Benson Boone’s Stage Setup Gets People Talking on Social Media at Tour Kickoff in St. Paul, Minnesota

At St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, fans couldn't stop talking about the odd shape of Benson Boone's stage during his American Heart World Tour opening set. The August 22 show sparked instant chatter across social media platforms.

The stage features a long walkway that juts into the crowd. At its end sits a round platform marked with "BB" at the center. Social media lit up with comments about the stage's unintended shape, which many thought looked like a private part of the male anatomy.

"This went through several stages of approval before being built, by the way," noted one person online, while another asked 'Are y'all thinking what I'm thinking?" as reported by The Daily Mail. Some believe the design choice was deliberate.

The 23-year-old star spent months crafting the stage design, confident that it would be the most sought-after show he had ever played.

"I've spent the last six months thinking and planning every song — what's going to be on the screens, what I'm going to be doing, and what I'm going to be wearing. It's a whole world that I've built in my head. I'm really excited for people to see it," Boone expressed in a recent interview with Elle.

His path to stardom began in a small town in Washington. After finding his voice and winning a golden ticket on Season 19 of American Idol, he caught the eye of Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, who signed him to Night Street Records.

Since then, success came fast for Boone. His hit "Ghost Town" rose to No. 24 on the Billboard US Pop Airplay chart in 2022. Then, Taylor Swift picked him to play three nights in London, as part of her Eras Tour dates. The shows packed the Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

His star kept rising. Most recently at Coachella 2025, he stunned the crowd with a surprise appearance of Queen guitarist Brian May in a wild "Bohemian Rhapsody" duet.

These days, the former American Idol contestant keeps busy with more dates on his American Heart World Tour. Next up, he'll rock the stages in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, and Philadelphia. The tour will hit its peak at New York's Madison Square Garden on September 5, with more stops lined up across North America through September and October.

After crossing America, Boone takes his show across the Atlantic. The European leg winds through nine countries, kicking off in Ireland and wrapping up in Sweden on November 18.