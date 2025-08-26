Lil Nas X Faces Serious Felony Charges After Arrest
Lil Nas X’s weekend was anything but a relaxing getaway. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, spent the weekend behind bars and is now staring down multiple felony charges.
On Monday morning, he appeared before a judge as the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office officially filed four felony charges against him: three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to PEOPLE. TMZ first reported the court appearance.
What Happened?
According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, as reported by the LA Times, officers were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 6 a.m. last week. The reason? Reports of Lil Nas X “nude in the street.”
Things escalated quickly. “He went on to allegedly batter an officer, so he was booked for battery on a [peace officer],” the spokesperson told the LA Times.
What started as a misdemeanor arrest for assaulting a police officer has now snowballed into a far more serious legal battle.
What’s Next For Lil Nas X?
The artist’s arraignment is set for this afternoon in Van Nuys. If convicted, the penalties could be severe. Under California law, felony battery on a police officer and resisting an executive officer can each carry up to three years in jail and a $10,000 fine. With four charges pending, the stakes are incredibly high.
Adding to the chaos, reports say Lil Nas X was also hospitalized for a possible overdose around the time of his arrest. A spokesperson could not confirm those details.
A Star in Serious Trouble
Lil Nas X, known for his bold personality and chart-topping hits like “Old Town Road,” is no stranger to controversy. But this time, the controversy could have life-changing consequences.
For now, all eyes are on Van Nuys court to see what happens next. Will this be a short detour in his career, or the start of a much longer legal battle?