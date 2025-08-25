Madonna Forgoes Cosmetic Procedures, Thanks to 29-Year-Old Boyfriend

Turns out, the secret to aging gracefully isn’t a $500 face cream or having Hollywood’s most trusted surgeon on speed dial; it’s dating someone born in another generation. Madonna, the eternal Queen of Pop, has reportedly ditched cosmetic procedures after being convinced by her 29-year-old boyfriend that going au naturel is better (easy for him to say!) But if Madonna can say goodbye to fillers and augmentations, the rest of us might need to rethink our overflowing online carts of beauty products.

Madonna Says Goodbye to Cosmetic Procedures

Madonna, who turned 67 this month, is done trying to look like she’s 27. An insider told The Post (via Page Six) that the “Like A Virgin” singer is foregoing the cosmetic procedures that once made her face look frozen and puffy. The reason for her change of heart? Her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, convinced her she doesn’t need invasive treatments.

The source said, “She’s starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she’s beautiful. She doesn’t normally listen to anyone, but she does him. She now wants to own being 67 rather than trying to look 27. And so she’s been doing things like LED lights, oxygen facials, lymphatic drainage — things that just give your face a refresh.”

The insider added, “Everyone is obsessed with what she’s done to her face, and so she’s decided to try and look a bit more natural after that whole Grammys appearance a few years ago … Her face is so iconic that it needs to look like her — she wants it to look less sculpted and she wants her face to move.”

Birthday Celebration

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday in Tuscany with Morris and her children, Rocco, Lourdes, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere. Son, David, was not seen in photos. Besides staying in a villa owned by Sting, the happy family enjoyed everything Tuscany has to offer. They watched a horse race in Siena and celebrated her birthday with a Labubu doll on top of a pink cake, adorned with the message, “Happy birthday, Madudu.”

Aside from convincing her to embrace aging, it seems Madonna is glowing these days because “a lot of that is down to Akeem.” The friend added, “She dotes on him and plans trips, parties, even silly little dance videos. Akeem makes her laugh a lot, and that’s why he is so important … he enjoys the attention.”