Lil Nas X’s Viral Cowboy Boots Hit eBay for $10K
was spotted wandering the streets of Los Angeles at night, completely naked, except for a pair of white cowboy boots. Those same boots, size 13, are now up for auction…
was spotted wandering the streets of Los Angeles at night, completely naked, except for a pair of white cowboy boots. Those same boots, size 13, are now up for auction on eBay for $10,000, according to TMZ. So far, no one’s placed a bid.
A Strange Night on Ventura Boulevard
The video, filmed on Ventura Boulevard, quickly went viral after surfacing on Thursday (August 21). In it, Lil Nas X appears disoriented, tells the person recording to “go to a party,” and eventually balances a traffic cone on his head.
Police were called shortly after. “Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” public information officer Charles Miller said, as reported by TMZ.
Jail Until Monday
For now, Lil Nas X remains behind bars in Van Nuys. He won’t see a judge until Monday (August 25), TMZ reports, because of a backlog of cases. That means no quick release.
Usually, misdemeanors like this might end with a citation, but because this wasn’t considered a nonviolent situation, he’s staying put.
This isn’t his first health scare this year. Earlier in 2024, he was hospitalized due to facial paralysis, raising concerns among fans about his well-being.
As for the $10,000 boots? They’re still waiting for a buyer.