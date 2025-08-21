This Day in Top 40 History: August 21

On Aug. 21, 2022, Harry Styles played the second of 15 consecutive rescheduled concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of his Love On Tour residency. The shows were initially postponed due to COVID-19. Styles performed songs from his albums Fine Line and Harry's House. Continue reading for more Top 40 music history from Aug. 21.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some legendary chart-toppers from Aug. 21:

1961: Patsy Cline began recording her cover of "Crazy" by Willie Nelson. The song was a massive success, spending 21 weeks on the U.S. Billboard charts.

Patsy Cline began recording her cover of "Crazy" by Willie Nelson. The song was a massive success, spending 21 weeks on the U.S. Billboard charts. 1965: The Rolling Stones' album Out Of Our Heads topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, replacing The Beatles' album Beatles VI.

The Rolling Stones' album Out Of Our Heads topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, replacing The Beatles' album Beatles VI. 1993: The soundtrack to Sleepless in Seattle reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart for a single week. The album included songs by Nat King Cole, Celine Dion, and Harry Connick Jr.

Cultural Milestones

Whether it's new records or pop culture crossovers, music helps set the scene, as these Aug. 21 events show:

1987: Dirty Dancing premiered in U.S. theaters. Its soundtrack, featuring the hit songs "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" and "Hungry Eyes," topped the charts later that year.

Dirty Dancing premiered in U.S. theaters. Its soundtrack, featuring the hit songs "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" and "Hungry Eyes," topped the charts later that year. 2012: Taylor Swift's single "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" achieved 623,000 digital sales in its first week, setting a new record for female artists and adding another notch in Swift's belt.

Taylor Swift's single "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" achieved 623,000 digital sales in its first week, setting a new record for female artists and adding another notch in Swift's belt. 2017: Several locations within the path of totality for a solar eclipse hosted daytime concerts to celebrate the historic astronomical event. Ozzy Osbourne performed at the Moonstock festival in Illinois, while Bonnie Tyler performed on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with DNCE.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Aug. 21 has seen many artists shine during live performances and recording sessions:

1967: The Doors started recording Strange Days, which was completed in a month. Their sophomore album reached No. 3 on the charts.

The Doors started recording Strange Days, which was completed in a month. Their sophomore album reached No. 3 on the charts. 2005: The Rolling Stones kicked off a two-year, record-setting tour with a show at Fenway Park in Boston. The tour brought in over $550 million and held the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time until U2's tour in 2011.

The Rolling Stones kicked off a two-year, record-setting tour with a show at Fenway Park in Boston. The tour brought in over $550 million and held the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time until U2's tour in 2011. 2012: Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. She played three songs from her album Storm & Grace.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry, like any other, must adapt to the ever-changing world. Impactful events from Aug. 21 include:

2000: The band Survivor filed a lawsuit against TVT Records after the soundtrack to the reality TV show Survivor was released. The court ultimately ruled in favor of the TV show, leaving long-time host Jeff Probst free to say "Survivors, ready?" to his heart's content.

The band Survivor filed a lawsuit against TVT Records after the soundtrack to the reality TV show Survivor was released. The court ultimately ruled in favor of the TV show, leaving long-time host Jeff Probst free to say "Survivors, ready?" to his heart's content. 2014: Sir Paul McCartney was revealed as the richest bass player. Following him on the list were Sting, Gene Simmons, Roger Waters, Adam Clayton, and Flea.