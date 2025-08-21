Calvin Harris Quashes Miley Cyrus Feud Rumors, Clears Up Misunderstanding Over ‘Ocean’ Collaboration

Calvin Harris has shut down talk of tension with Miley Cyrus over their canceled track "Ocean" in his August 17 TikTok post. "Nah it was my bad...crossed wires," he wrote, adding "I love Miley."

The Scottish music maker posted a clip of "Ocean" featuring a different voice on TikTok. This made fans ask about an earlier take with Cyrus from May 2024, since their collaboration got cut off in July 2024 due to music business complications. He posted the new take with the vocals of an unidentified female singer with the caption, "Yes I love it."

"What happened to the one with Miley?????" one TikTok user asked, while another commented, "I love Miley's version more." At first, Harris gave blunt replies like "Tell her" and "I do not know" to the comments asking about the original take with Miley. These short comebacks started the rumors about bad blood between them.

One even went as far as saying, "Miley should've said yes we are personally tired of her being lazy and scrapping everything, this was a cute bop deserved better anyways," to which Calvin simply replied, "Wasn't meant to be."

A fan wondered if Miley's team caused the split and commented, "this was Miley's team fault? because the og vibe was amazing." Harris took the blame instead and replied: "Nah it was my bad...crossed wires." When another user wrote, "Of course Miley's version is better but I can't understand Calvin's hate," he made sure to reply, "I love Miley," to clear things up.

The first time anyone heard "Ocean" was at the Tecate Emblema Festival on May 18, 2024. Harris played it live there. Two months later, all signs of his work with Cyrus were deleted from his social media.

Word spread that music rights or creative blocks with the "Wrecking Ball" singer's record label stopped the song. Yet both stars kept quiet about what really went wrong.

Miley Cyrus hasn't made any statements about this yet. She did tell David Letterman on a 2024 appearance of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction about how selective she is about the other celebrities she keeps in her close circle.

"I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities," Miley admitted. Speaking about attending industry events, she shared, "It just doesn't feel like my people when I'm in that room," as reported by E! News.