Jonas Brothers Reflect on Early Hit ‘When You Look Me in the Eyes’
The Jonas Brothers are feeling nostalgic. While hanging out with Kelly Clarkson on Songs & Stories this week, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas opened up about the lasting impact of…
The Jonas Brothers are feeling nostalgic. While hanging out with Kelly Clarkson on Songs & Stories this week, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas opened up about the lasting impact of one of their earliest hits: “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”
Clarkson guided the trio through some of their most meaningful tracks like “Year 3000,” “Little Bird,” and “Love Me to Heaven.” But when they reached the 2008 ballad, Joe Jonas lit up with memories of how it all began.
A Basement Recording Session
“It’s a song we wrote with our dad and we wrote it many years ago,” Joe, shared. “I remember recording it in the basement in an office building in New Jersey and we had to be really quiet when we walked through the hallways.”
Clarkson couldn’t help but laugh, joking that the setting sounded “so inspiring.” Nick quickly added his own twist, saying the studio “definitely wasn’t sanctioned.”
More Than Just a Song
Despite the not-so-glamorous start, the ballad went on to become one of the band’s most treasured songs—and it still shows up on setlists today.
“It was really special to be able to create this song with our dad and years later still play it and all these fans come to our shows and sing it,” Joe explained. “Honestly it's one of the earlier songs we can think of that kind of reflects, I guess, young love, finding out who we are as people, traveling the world and this one we’ll play forever.”
He wrapped it up simply: “It’s one of our favorites.”
With that, the brothers performed a heartfelt version of the tune, proving that even 17 years later, some songs never lose their magic.