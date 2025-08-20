ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jonas Brothers Reflect on Early Hit ‘When You Look Me in the Eyes’

The Jonas Brothers are feeling nostalgic. While hanging out with Kelly Clarkson on Songs & Stories this week, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas opened up about the lasting impact of…

Kayla Morgan
Jonas Brothers Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. - Las Vegas, NV
Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are feeling nostalgic. While hanging out with Kelly Clarkson on Songs & Stories this week, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas opened up about the lasting impact of one of their earliest hits: “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

Clarkson guided the trio through some of their most meaningful tracks like “Year 3000,” “Little Bird,” and “Love Me to Heaven.” But when they reached the 2008 ballad, Joe Jonas lit up with memories of how it all began.

A Basement Recording Session

“It’s a song we wrote with our dad and we wrote it many years ago,” Joe, shared. “I remember recording it in the basement in an office building in New Jersey and we had to be really quiet when we walked through the hallways.”

Clarkson couldn’t help but laugh, joking that the setting sounded “so inspiring.” Nick quickly added his own twist, saying the studio “definitely wasn’t sanctioned.”

More Than Just a Song

Despite the not-so-glamorous start, the ballad went on to become one of the band’s most treasured songs—and it still shows up on setlists today.

“It was really special to be able to create this song with our dad and years later still play it and all these fans come to our shows and sing it,” Joe explained. “Honestly it's one of the earlier songs we can think of that kind of reflects, I guess, young love, finding out who we are as people, traveling the world and this one we’ll play forever.”

He wrapped it up simply: “It’s one of our favorites.”

With that, the brothers performed a heartfelt version of the tune, proving that even 17 years later, some songs never lose their magic.

jonas brothers
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Conan Gray performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.
MusicConan Gray Drops Fourth Album ‘Wishbone’ alongside Three-Part Music Video SeriesQueen Quadri
A photo of Taylor Swift for her upcoming album teaser 'Life of a Showgirl'
MusicTaylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Reveal Sparks Orange Marketing Buzz with Global Brand EngagementQueen Quadri
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium
MusicChris Martin Addresses Boston Gig, Calls it a ‘Debacle’Yvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect