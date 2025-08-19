Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and Busta Rhymes to Shine at the 2025 MTV VMAs

ContestsEvents
The MTV VMAs never shy away from surprises, and 2025 is already proving to be a show worth marking on the calendar. MTV has revealed the first round of performers and honorees, and it looks like viewers are in for a mix of music legends, rising stars and a few boundary pushers.

Performances to Watch

Sabrina Carpenter, fresh off her biggest year yet, will take the stage alongside Ricky Martin, Sombr, Alex Warren, J Balvin featuring DJ Snake and Busta Rhymes. Each artist is set to bring a unique flavor to the night.

Balvin’s set is especially stacked. MTV confirmed he’ll perform “Zun Zun” with Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez, followed by the live premiere of “Noventa” with DJ Snake. Expect plenty of energy, color and probably more than one viral moment.

Honoring Icons

The VMAs aren’t just about fresh performances. They’re also giving flowers to artists who have shaped music for decades. Busta Rhymes, will receive the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will be honored with the Latin Icon Award. Both men are no strangers to setting stages ablaze, and the night will celebrate their lasting impact.

The Competition Heats Up

Of course, the awards themselves bring plenty of drama. Lady Gaga leads the nominations with 12, while Bruno Mars is right behind with 11. Kendrick Lamar follows with 10. ROSÉ and Carpenter both earned eight nods, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have seven each, Billie Eilish landed six, and Charli xcx grabbed five.

It’s a stacked field, and with fan voting in play, the winners could be anyone’s guess.

Rising Stars Shine

This year also highlights a fresh wave of talent. First time nominees include Alex Warren, 24, Sombr, 20, ROSÉ, Gigi Perez, Damiano David, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, The Marías, JENNIE, Jimin and JISOO. It’s a lineup that shows how global and genre blending the VMAs have become.

New Categories, New Energy

In a move that keeps things interesting, the VMAs added two brand new categories this year: Best Country and Best Pop Artist. It’s a chance for different genres to get their spotlight, and fans will no doubt have strong opinions about who deserves to take home the trophies.

Voting is already open on the VMAs website through Sept. 5 for most categories. Best New Artist will remain open during the live show. Fans can even double their votes daily between 1 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET through Sept. 4.

When and Where

LL Cool J will host this year’s VMAs, bringing his trademark charisma and cool. The show airs live from New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, with streaming available on Paramount+.

With legends like Ricky Martin and Busta Rhymes sharing the spotlight with rising names like Sombr and Alex Warren, the 2025 VMAs promise a night that bridges generations and genres. Whether you tune in for the awards, the performances or the viral moments, there’s no doubt this year’s ceremony will deliver.

