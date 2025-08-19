Britney Spears Fears Fallout from Ex-Husband Kevin Federline’s Revealing Memoir

A new memoir from Kevin Federline titled You Thought You Knew will hit shelves on October 21. The book will tell his side of the Britney Spears marriage story, and it's already sparked sharp words from Sam Asghari.

The book claims to show raw, unfiltered moments from his two years with the pop star. "This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced non-stop emotional turbulence," Federline stated in a press release, as reported by Castanet.

Sam Asghari, who was also in a more recent marriage to the "Toxic" singer, struck back fast and hard at the news. "He was a professional father," he spilled to TMZ outside The Abbey in West Hollywood, joking that "it would be the first book that would tell you about how to be a professional father."

News of the upcoming tell-all blindsided those close to Spears. "Britney didn't see this coming at all. She worked on her memoir to tell her version of events after feeling silenced for over a decade. That was her time to speak about her world and experiences. Kevin spoke about her to the media, and she thought that was all done," a close business associate of the singer in Las Vegas told the Daily Express US.

The timing raised some eyebrows, as Federline's child support checks stopped when his sons with Spears turned 18. Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, are now adults. The courts had granted him custody payments after their split in 2007.

His family tree spans widely. With ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, he shares two kids: Kori Madison, 23, and Kaleb Michael Jackson, 21. His current marriage to Victoria Prince brought another two daughters — Jordan Kay, 14, and Peyton Marie, 11.

According to the source, "The worry from her side is that Britney was at her most fragile during her marriage to Kevin, suffering terrible postpartum depression after the birth of the boys, and going through partying phases."

They continued explaining that, "A lot of stuff happened which has been kept out of court records, her memoir, and interviews. She is upset that he could paint an awful image of her as a wife and a mother."

Meanwhile, Kevin's book promises to speak on the price of living in public view. You will get to read about his start as a backup dancer, working with stars like Pink, Destiny's Child, and Aaliyah. As he shared in his press release, "If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."

This reveal comes almost two years after Britney's memoir was published. In her book The Woman In Me, Spears wrote about their time together. She praised his support and the sense of family he offered after Justin Timberlake, her first big love, told her how success and fame changed things between them. Her words also touched on single motherhood while fighting postpartum depression.