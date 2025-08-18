ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Register to win Advanced Screening Tickets Abramorama- The Short Game

Register for your chance to win a movie pass for 2 to see “Abramorama- The Short Game” and you also qualify for a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Jeremy Avery is…

Donnell Crawford
short

Register for your chance to win a movie pass for 2 to see "Abramorama- The Short Game" and you also qualify for a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Jeremy Avery is vying for a college golf scholarship awarded to the State Championship winner. But caring for his autistic brother Ethan - while competing against a rival who will do anything to win - forces him to reconsider his priorities and discover his brother's savant-like gifts. Now he must choose between realizing his dreams or standing by his brother. The Short Game - in theaters August 29th. Rated PG.

For the “Abramorama-The Short Game" Movie Pass Contest, enter between 6:00 AM on August 18th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on August 29th, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on August 29th, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pass for 2 for the "Abramorama-The Short Game" Movie. The pass is a Run of Engagement Pass to any AMC theater starting Sept. 1st 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $20 and one qualifying winner will receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

Charlotte
Donnell CrawfordAuthor
Related Stories
From TikTok to Billboard’s Top 100: How Viral Songs Are Reshaping the Music Industry
KISS 95.1From TikTok to Billboard’s Top 100: How Viral Songs Are Reshaping the Music IndustryAmanda Bloom
Recording artist Andrew Hozier-Byrne of Hozier performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
KISS 95.1Hozier’s Musical Growth: Tracing the Artist’s Journey Across Three AlbumsMegan Zahnd
Get Tickets For The Fantastic Fanale
KISS 95.1Get Tickets For The Fantastic FanaleAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect