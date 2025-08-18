Michelle Yeoh Updates Fans About ‘Wicked: For Good’

Michelle Yeoh is here with an update that has Wicked fans clutching their broomsticks and practicing their best Elphaba solos in the shower. The Oscar-winning actress, who reprises her role as Madame Morrible in the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good, has spilled some news: the film isn’t just going to feature stage hits; they’re adding brand-new songs to the mix. Yes, Stephen Schwartz is cooking again.

Michelle Yeoh: “I Think You’re Getting Some New Songs”

In an exclusive interview with People, Yeoh said, “I think you’re getting some new songs,” before jokingly adding, “I didn’t say that.” No need to worry about the Crazy Rich Asians actress divulging some heavily guarded secrets. Schwartz already revealed in June about the new songs during the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony: “I have permission to say there are two new songs in the movie because the storytelling demanded it. One of them happens to be for the character of Elphaba. The other one happens to be for the character of Glinda.”

Friends IRL

Yeoh also revealed that she remained in touch with her Wicked castmates even after they finished filming. “I was just at Hollywood Bowl [for] Cynthia.” Cynthia Erivo was cast as Jesus in the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, alongside Adam Lambert as Judas Iscariot.

She added, “I love her. She was so amazing.”

Ne Zha II

Yeoh is currently promoting Ne Zha II. She voiced Lady Yin, Ne Zha’s mother, in the English adaptation of the Chinese animated movie about a rebellious young demigod. She said, “I had seen Ne Zha II in Chinese, and even at that time I thought, ‘I hope they do an English version, because you want little kids to be able to see it and understand.”

Yeoh added, “So, when they did come to me and said, ‘Would this interest you?’ I jumped right in. The storytelling is so amazing because they have kept intact the classic myth of how it was before, but added that contemporary way of storytelling. So that's the bridge for the generational gap. Like we say, it is timeless, but timely.”