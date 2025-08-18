Ed Sheeran’s Team-Ups: A Journey Through His Musical Collaborations

Ed Sheeran has always been known as the guy with the guitar who can quiet a room with just a voice and a melody. But tucked between the solo ballads and acoustic anthems is another side of Sheeran that often gets overlooked: his love of collaboration. Over the course of his studio albums, Sheeran has invited some of the biggest voices and boldest personalities into his world, creating songs that stretch far beyond his acoustic roots.

The Early Steps: + and a Hint of Experimentation

When Sheeran first introduced himself to the world with + in 2011, his focus was firmly on building a reputation as a singer-songwriter. The songs that won over audiences, “The A Team,” “Lego House,” and “Give Me Love,” were stripped-down and deeply personal. Yet even at this early stage, he showed hints of what was to come. On a bonus track called “Little Lady,” he worked with rapper Mikill Pane, blending heartfelt storytelling with a sharp rap feature. It wasn’t a mainstream hit, but it revealed Sheeran’s interest in bridging genres and sharing his stage with others.

Taking Risks on x: Pop Meets Hip Hop

By the time x arrived in 2014, Sheeran was no longer just an acoustic newcomer—he was an international pop star experimenting with sound. The album’s biggest singles, including “Sing,” reflected a playful partnership with producer Pharrell Williams. While Pharrell’s contribution wasn’t a traditional feature, it shaped the collaborative energy of the album, pulling Sheeran toward funk and R&B grooves. Songs like “Take It Back” also showed Sheeran weaving his vocals around hip-hop-inspired beats, offering a glimpse of how comfortable he was stepping outside acoustic folk. On x, the collaborations weren’t always obvious duets, but the fingerprints of others pushed Sheeran to new creative heights.

÷: A Superstar with Global Friends

Sheeran’s third studio album, ÷, marked the moment he went from star to global phenomenon. “Shape of You” and “Perfect” became inescapable, but it was in the smaller moments of the record where his collaborative spirit emerged. The track “Bibia Be Ye Ye” was co-written with Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG, infusing the album with African-inspired rhythms and a joyful energy that stood out against the more polished pop singles. Even beyond the official tracklist, Sheeran teamed up with grime heavyweight Stormzy for an extended version of “Eraser,” showing his credibility in the UK rap scene. By this point, Sheeran wasn’t just experimenting—he was openly seeking out artists from different backgrounds and traditions, expanding his musical vocabulary on a global scale.

Going All In: No.6 Collaborations Project

Then came the project that cemented Sheeran as one of the most versatile collaborators of his generation: No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019. From the moment it was announced, fans knew it would be something different, and Sheeran didn’t hold back. The record played like a who’s who of pop, hip hop, and R&B.

His duet with Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care,” became a worldwide anthem about social anxiety hidden inside a glossy pop package. “Beautiful People,” with Khalid, carried a socially conscious message about fame and identity, carried by Khalid’s smooth vocals and Sheeran’s honesty. “South of the Border,” featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B, leaned into playful Latin-inspired sounds, while “Cross Me” pulled Sheeran into the energy of Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. Perhaps the biggest surprise was “Remember the Name,” which placed Sheeran alongside rap icons Eminem and 50 Cent, a crossover no one would have predicted a few years earlier. Even with so many voices, Sheeran never felt overshadowed; he adapted to each genre, bending his style without losing the warmth and relatability that fans loved.

Scaling Back: = and a Reunion with Taylor Swift

After the whirlwind of No.6 Collaborations Project, Sheeran pulled things back with = in 2021. This album was more intimate, focusing on themes of love, family, and maturity. Yet even in this reflective period, he found space for meaningful collaborations. A remix of “The Joker and the Queen” with Taylor Swift reunited two of pop’s strongest storytellers. Their duet was tender and nostalgic, a reminder of the musical bond they had shared since Sheeran first toured with Swift years earlier. It wasn’t the chart-chasing energy of No.6, but a quieter, more heartfelt kind of collaboration.

Stripped Bare: – and a Different Kind of Partner

In 2023, Sheeran released –, a record shaped by grief and vulnerability. Here, his collaboration was less about guest vocals and more about creative partnership. Aaron Dessner of The National worked closely with Sheeran, producing the album and helping craft its stripped-back sound. It was a different kind of collaboration, less flashy, more intimate, but it showed Sheeran’s continued willingness to invite others into his creative process, even during personal struggles.

The Evolution of an Artist Who Shares His Stage

Looking back across Sheeran’s albums, his evolution as a collaborator is easy to trace. He began cautiously, experimenting with a rap feature on the margins of his debut. He grew bolder on x and ÷, pulling inspiration from hip hop, funk, and world music. Then he went all-in with No.6 Collaborations Project, proving he could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with pop stars and rap legends alike. With = and –, he shifted again, favoring more personal and emotionally resonant partnerships.

What makes these collaborations so compelling is that Sheeran never disappears into them. Whether he’s trading verses with Eminem, harmonizing with Taylor Swift, or matching Khalid’s smoothness, Sheeran brings his own identity into the mix. Instead of losing himself, he finds ways to merge worlds, creating songs that feel both authentically his and enhanced by the voices around him. That balance has kept him not just relevant but innovative, turning each new album into a question of not just what Sheeran will write, but who he’ll invite to join him.