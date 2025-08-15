Switchfoot Teams Up With Jonas Brothers for Amazing ‘Meant To Live’ Show in New Jersey

At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Jonas Brothers stunned 50,000 fans by bringing Christian rock band Switchfoot to the stage. Together, they rocked their hit "Meant To Live" in a show that marked two decades of musical ties between the bands.

In an Instagram clip shared by Switchfoot after the performance, you can hear Nick Jonas speaking to the packed venue about Switchfoot's impact and how their music journey truly began after he heard his brothers, Joe and Kevin, playing Switchfoot's "24."

"They sounded incredible, and the song was so inspiring to all of us. The album, Beautiful Letdown, changed our lives, truly," Nick said. "And I walked next door and said, 'Hey guys'. I was 11 or 12 at the time, and I said, 'Hey guys, I want to write a song together. The first song we ever wrote together was because this band made that album and wrote this song '24'," he recalled.

The night showed the deep links between these artists, and fans online shared their sentiments about the full-circle moment. "Crowd doesn't understand how iconic of a moment they are living in," a fan commented on the Instagram post.

Many other netizens also commented on how the band's 2003 album resonated with them. "The Beautiful Letdown has changed the lives of so many of us," a second user pointed out while a third added, "One of the many reasons, I love Switchfoot! They broke the mold and have inspired countless other mainstream acts."

This big show came right after both bands worked on new music. They joined forces on the Jonas Brothers' new album, crafting the main song for Greetings From Your Hometown. Nick calls it "a summary of our journey as family and as a band, both musically and our roots here in New Jersey."

In their caption on the Instagram post, Switchfoot wrote, "Such an honour to have been a part of the @jonasbrothers musical journey, (and their new album!). Playing 'Meant To Live' with the boys in front of 50,000 people is a moment we'll be reliving for a while."

The bands share more than just this night. Joe Jonas pushed hard to get Switchfoot on their latest album. This led to a strong writing partnership for the title track, "Greetings from Your Hometown."