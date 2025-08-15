Register To Win: Gay Bingo Charlotte 2025
Win Your Way Into Gay Bingo Charlotte! 🎉💃
The wildest night in the Queen City is BACK! Gay Bingo Charlotte takes over the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center on Saturday, November 8th, and Kiss 95.1 is getting you in for FREE.
Picture this: over-the-top drag performances, outrageous audience participation, a room full of 1,500+ people living their best lives, and a theme so extra it’ll have you screaming. This is not your grandma’s bingo...it’s bigger, louder, and glitterier than ever.
🎟 Want in? Fill out the form below and register now for your chance to score FREE tickets to the most fabulous night Charlotte’s ever seen.
Laughs. Lewks. Legendary. Enter below!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Gay Bingo Charlotte 2025” online contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on August 15, 2025 and 11:59 PM ET on September 30, 2025 by visiting kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. On or about October 1, 2025, five (5) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and, upon verification, will receive two (2) General Admission tickets to Gay Bingo Charlotte on November 8, 2025 at the Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom (approximate retail value: $80). The prize must be used on November 8, 2025 at the Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Must be 18 or older to enter. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. This contest is sponsored and conducted by Kiss 95.1 / Beasley Media Group, LLC. Prize provided by RAIN CLT. General Contest Rules apply and are available at kiss951.com.