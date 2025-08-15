Doja Cat Reveals ‘Vie’ Release Date
Doja Cat has officially confirmed that her next album, Vie (which means “Live” in English) will be released on September 26. On Thursday (Aug. 14), she shared a cinematic trailer…
Doja Cat has officially confirmed that her next album, Vie (which means “Live” in English) will be released on September 26.
On Thursday (Aug. 14), she shared a cinematic trailer on social media. The video shows her in a variety of elegant looks, including black lace, white fur, and a diamond ballroom gown. One scene places her in front of the Eiffel Tower during a recent trip to Paris.
“Je sais que tu es ma vie Vie out 9/26,” she wrote in the caption, revealing both the title and release date.
In the clip, two versions of Doja appear on screen. “You’re here?” one asks.
“Of course I am,” the other responds before taking a bite of a croissant.
The post quickly drew enthusiastic responses from fans, with comments such as “AHH WE ARE SATTTTT” and “Yesss Ms. Doja Jones!!!”
Setting the Stage with “Jealous Type”
Earlier this month, Doja previewed the upcoming single “Jealous Type,” which will arrive August 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The announcement came with a phone number for a Vie hotline, where callers heard her in the role of a romance therapist.
In her July V Magazine cover story, Doja described Vie as a “pop-driven” album. “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project,” she said. “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular… They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”
With the first single arriving soon and the album release date now set, Vie marks Doja’s first album since 2023’s Scarlet.