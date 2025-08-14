Singer Tate McRae’s Shoes Come Off Twice During Edmonton Show

At her Edmonton concert, Tate McRae kept her cool when her footwear failed her twice. The August 7 show, part of her Miss Possessive World Tour, turned into an unexpected barefoot performance.

Midway through "Exes," her black heel shot off during a dance move. "What the f***," McRae blurted into the mic, and the moment went viral on social media. In true Tate fashion, she just kicked away the other shoe and kept moving.

But the night wasn't done with shoe drama. Later, she cut the music short. "Hold on, f*** the music. I need to put my shoes back on," McRae said. "Who took them? No, one sec!"

She joked with fans after getting fresh shoes from the crew. "Sorry for the malfunction guys. This always seems to happen to me in Alberta. Hometown curse, I guess. Anyway, you guys are going to have the best night ever tonight," she yelled to the crowd, as seen in a viral video posted on TikTok.

The fan who took the video also praised the star, writing, "@tate mcrae you are honestly too cute, edmonton loved you."

These shoe mishaps weren't her first brush with footwear trouble. While filming her "Revolving Door" music video earlier in 2025, her high heels left marks. The intense dance routine not only caused foot blisters, bruises, but also a sore neck.

With three albums under her belt, McRae's music fills charts and playlists. Her set list packs fan favorites like "Sports Car," "Greedy," and "You Broke Me First."

The Miss Possessive Tour, which supports her latest album, So Close to What, kicked off in Mexico City on March 18. Now, she's moving through North America with dates lined up in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Kanata, Montreal, Boston, Cleveland, and Baltimore. The final show will hit LA's Kia Forum on November 8.