This Day in Top 40 History: August 13

On Aug. 13, 2012, Taylor Swift's Red era began with the release of "We Are Never Getting Back Together." The album, which was nominated for Record of the Year at the 55th GRAMMY Awards, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 24 weeks on the chart. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Aug. 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 13 has seen several significant achievements. It's astonishing to see how much popular music has changed from 1965 to 2022:

1965: The Beatles' Help! album was released in America. It included "Help!" and "Ticket To Ride," both of which became No. 1 hits.

The Beatles' Help! album was released in America. It included "Help!" and "Ticket To Ride," both of which became No. 1 hits. 2013: Luke Bryan released his country album Crash My Party. It achieved crossover success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Luke Bryan released his country album Crash My Party. It achieved crossover success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2022: Renaissance by Beyoncé topped the Billboard 200, making her the first female solo artist to have all seven of her albums debut at No. 1 on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

Music and culture are intricately intertwined, as these Aug. 13 events show:

1967: Joan Baez was forced to cancel her show at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The Daughters of the American Revolution protested her planned concert due to her anti-war remarks, and she was barred from performing.

Joan Baez was forced to cancel her show at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The Daughters of the American Revolution protested her planned concert due to her anti-war remarks, and she was barred from performing. 2004: Björk sang "Oceania" at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. The train of her dress was unfurled and used as a canvas for projecting a map of the world.

Björk sang "Oceania" at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. The train of her dress was unfurled and used as a canvas for projecting a map of the world. 2017: The Twin Peaks revival featured a cameo appearance by David Bowie, who had died in 2016. The director utilized archival footage to incorporate him into the storyline.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recordings and live performances are powerful conduits for emotional expression, and these from Aug. 13 are perfect examples:

1964: The Supremes recorded the hit "Baby Love" under Motown Records. The catchy single topped the U.S. charts the following month.

The Supremes recorded the hit "Baby Love" under Motown Records. The catchy single topped the U.S. charts the following month. 1967: Fleetwood Mac made their live debut at the National Jazz and Blues Festival in Windsor, England. They performed under the name Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac made their live debut at the National Jazz and Blues Festival in Windsor, England. They performed under the name Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac. 1994: Woodstock '94 was well underway, with day two featuring performances by The Cranberries, Aerosmith, and many others. However, the day was marked by heavy rain and lots of mud.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry never stays stagnant for long, as these Aug. 13 happenings indicate:

1955: Savoy Records announced that artists needed to get permission from the U.S. Copyright Office before recording and selling cover tracks. This was a response to the rise in pop artists remaking R&B songs.

Savoy Records announced that artists needed to get permission from the U.S. Copyright Office before recording and selling cover tracks. This was a response to the rise in pop artists remaking R&B songs. 1966: In the heated aftermath of John Lennon's blasphemous statement about The Beatles being more popular than Jesus, a Texas radio station hosted the first Beatles Bonfire, where people were invited to incinerate their Beatles albums and merchandise.

In the heated aftermath of John Lennon's blasphemous statement about The Beatles being more popular than Jesus, a Texas radio station hosted the first Beatles Bonfire, where people were invited to incinerate their Beatles albums and merchandise. 1982: Due to the rise of mixtapes and declining record sales, multiple record companies announced staff reductions. It had become easy for people to record music onto a blank cassette, diminishing the demand for prerecorded albums.