Singer Teddy Swims Shares First Photo of His Newborn Baby Before Atlanta Show

On Monday, August 11, Teddy Swims posted a touching glimpse of his sleeping newborn. The sweet snap, shared through his Instagram story, shows the tiny bundle snoozing on his chest. Until this moment, fans had waited since the June 23 birth to catch a peek at the little one.

"Less than 12 hours till I see you buccee and I can't even sleep son I love you so much," wrote Swims to his son in the Instagram story, as reported by Lakes Media Network.

The name "buccee" stuck after a moment of chance at a store. During a shopping trip, the pair got life-changing news of their pregnancy while decked out in matching store outfits. As the "Lose Control" singer-songwriter revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, they found out they were expecting while wearing newly purchased adult onesies from Buc-ee's.

While mom Raiche Wright shares snapshots of their new life, she keeps the baby's face private. The couple stays tight-lipped about their child's given name.

This sweet update comes as Swims preps for his August 13 performance in Atlanta. The stage awaits just miles from Conyers, where he spent his childhood years. Back in familiar territory, he'll mix music with family time. Since stepping into fatherhood this summer, this marks his first hometown show.

He's currently on a tour that supports his debut studio album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy. Next up, he'll light up stages in Birmingham, Southaven, Nashville, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Vancouver, Seattle, and Los Angeles until September. The Waikiki Shell Amphitheater in Honolulu will host the final show on September 27.