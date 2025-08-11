ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lizzo’s Star-Studded Collab Moments: From Missy Elliott to SZA

Lizzo isn’t the type to pop up on every other artist’s track, and she’s proud of it. In a clip that’s made the rounds online, she admitted she’s “stingy” when…

Kayla Morgan
Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Lizzo isn’t the type to pop up on every other artist’s track, and she’s proud of it. In a clip that’s made the rounds online, she admitted she’s “stingy” when it comes to sharing space on her own songs. “I don’t want to do collabs for collab sake,” she said, explaining that plenty of other artists "don’t really need” her to hit number one. “I love my first verse, I love my second verse, I love my bridge, there’s no room for you! All the people I have collabed with are people who have made the song better.”

And she’s right. Lizzo isn’t one to collaborate with other artists often, but when she does, fans get pure gold. Here’s a look at some of her most memorable—and unexpected—team-ups.

“Tempo” with Missy Elliott

When Lizzo called on Missy Elliott for “Tempo,” she wasn’t just asking for a guest verse—she was inviting a hip-hop icon to co-lead an anthem. The track celebrated curvy women with fearless swagger, and Missy’s lightning-quick delivery added turbo boost to Lizzo’s already high-octane energy. Fans hailed it as a dream pairing that lived up to the hype.

“Good as Hell” (Remix) with Ariana Grande

Lizzo’s hit “Good as Hell” was already a mood-booster, but when Ariana Grande joined in for the remix, it went into overdrive. Grande’s airy, sugar-sweet harmonies balanced Lizzo’s powerful belts, making the track a perfect storm of confidence and charm. It became a go-to playlist pick for workouts, breakups, and anytime someone needed a reminder to strut through life.

“Blame It on Your Love” with Charli XCX

Before “Tempo” even dropped, Lizzo popped up on Charli XCX’s single “Blame It on Your Love.” The track was a shimmering, dance-ready slice of electro-pop, with Lizzo’s playful verses adding warmth and humor to Charli’s glossy, futuristic sound. It was proof Lizzo could shine just as bright in a synth-heavy pop universe.

“Still Can’t F***” with Doja Cat

This cheeky, unfiltered banger had Lizzo and Doja Cat swapping flirty, confident lines over a beat designed to get heads nodding. The track became a fan-favorite deep cut for its unbothered, IDGAF energy. The two artists’ chemistry was undeniable, making fans hungry for a bigger, splashier duet in the future.

“Rumors” with Cardi B

For her big comeback single, Lizzo enlisted Cardi B to help shut down the haters. “Rumors” was loud, proud, and dripping with golden-toga glam in the music video. Cardi’s brash, quick-fire verse was the perfect foil to Lizzo’s commanding delivery, creating a track that doubled as both a party starter and a message to the gossip mill.

“Special (Remix)” with SZA

When Lizzo’s heartfelt ballad “Special” got the remix treatment with SZA, it became even more tender and emotionally layered. SZA’s gentle, dreamy tone softened the edges of Lizzo’s powerhouse vocals, creating a version that felt like a warm hug.


Their connection went beyond the studio. During Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour, SZA brought Lizzo on stage in Paris to perform the live debut of Lizzo’s song “IRL.” Lizzo called it her “BABYS FIRST STADIUM PERFORMANCE,” and the moment became one of the tour’s biggest highlights—a sign that their friendship might spark more collabs in the future.

Harry Styles: The Live-Show Bestie

No official studio collab yet, but Lizzo and Harry Styles’ friendship has fueled some legendary live moments. Whether it was Harry joining her for “Juice” or Lizzo joining him onstage for an "Adore You" session, the energy between them is pure joy. Their mutual hype-ups, hugs, and harmonies make fans hope an official duet is only a matter of time.

Loading TikTok...

Lizzo’s collaborations are few but mighty—and that’s just how she likes it. She chooses her musical partners carefully, making sure every feature truly adds something special.

Fans, meanwhile, have plenty of wish lists for the future. Beyoncé is a favorite dream collab, with many hoping these two queens will join forces. Megan Thee Stallion is another hot pick, as fans crave a fiery, unstoppable anthem from them. And of course, an official studio duet with Harry Styles tops many hopes, given their undeniable chemistry and friendship.

Whatever happens next, one thing’s clear: when Lizzo collabs, it’s always worth the wait.

evergreenLizzo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Sia performs at V Festival at Hylands Park on August 20, 2016 in Chelmsford, England.
MusicSia’s Vocals: Mastering the Art of Emotional ExpressionAmanda Williams
The Jonas Brothers Perform On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 08, 2025 in New York City.
MusicJonas Brothers Set to Stream Five Shows on Samsung TV Plus During JONAS 20 TourQueen Quadri
Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals
MusicSelena Gomez Reveals She Wants to Re-Record This 2011 HitYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect