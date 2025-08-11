ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Justin Bieber Turns Up the Heat on Instagram With Photo Drop

Justin Bieber is proving summer’s not over yet — at least not on his Instagram feed. On Saturday, Aug. 9, the singer shared a series of attention-grabbing photos that left…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber is proving summer’s not over yet — at least not on his Instagram feed. On Saturday, Aug. 9, the singer shared a series of attention-grabbing photos that left little to the imagination.

Wearing nothing but white underwear, black combat boots, and his signature collection of tattoos, the Grammy winner posed confidently for his 294 million followers. Within hours, the post racked up more than 700,000 likes.

Fans had plenty to say in the comments. “Hailey come get your husband,” one person joked, tagging Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber. Another quipped, “My gf is on this app 😢.”

A Throwback to His Calvin Klein Days

This isn’t Justin’s first time stepping into the underwear spotlight. Back in 2020, he stripped down for Calvin Klein’s “Deal With It” campaign alongside stars like Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X. Clearly, he hasn’t lost his modeling touch.

Summer Vibes and Scenic Views

The Aug. 9 photo set wasn’t just about the bold outfit choice. Justin also shared snapshots of himself lounging on an inflatable tube against a stunning mountain backdrop — a laid-back contrast to his striking underwear shots.

The photos come just weeks after the release of his latest album, Swag, on July 11, proving that Bieber can make headlines both in the studio and on social media.

Justin Bieber
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Sia performs at V Festival at Hylands Park on August 20, 2016 in Chelmsford, England.
MusicSia’s Vocals: Mastering the Art of Emotional ExpressionAmanda Williams
The Jonas Brothers Perform On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 08, 2025 in New York City.
MusicJonas Brothers Set to Stream Five Shows on Samsung TV Plus During JONAS 20 TourQueen Quadri
Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City
MusicLizzo’s Star-Studded Collab Moments: From Missy Elliott to SZAKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect