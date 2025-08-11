Justin Bieber Turns Up the Heat on Instagram With Photo Drop
Justin Bieber is proving summer’s not over yet — at least not on his Instagram feed. On Saturday, Aug. 9, the singer shared a series of attention-grabbing photos that left…
Justin Bieber is proving summer’s not over yet — at least not on his Instagram feed. On Saturday, Aug. 9, the singer shared a series of attention-grabbing photos that left little to the imagination.
Wearing nothing but white underwear, black combat boots, and his signature collection of tattoos, the Grammy winner posed confidently for his 294 million followers. Within hours, the post racked up more than 700,000 likes.
Fans had plenty to say in the comments. “Hailey come get your husband,” one person joked, tagging Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber. Another quipped, “My gf is on this app 😢.”
A Throwback to His Calvin Klein Days
This isn’t Justin’s first time stepping into the underwear spotlight. Back in 2020, he stripped down for Calvin Klein’s “Deal With It” campaign alongside stars like Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X. Clearly, he hasn’t lost his modeling touch.
Summer Vibes and Scenic Views
The Aug. 9 photo set wasn’t just about the bold outfit choice. Justin also shared snapshots of himself lounging on an inflatable tube against a stunning mountain backdrop — a laid-back contrast to his striking underwear shots.
The photos come just weeks after the release of his latest album, Swag, on July 11, proving that Bieber can make headlines both in the studio and on social media.