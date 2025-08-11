Jonas Brothers Set to Stream Five Shows on Samsung TV Plus During JONAS 20 Tour

Starting August 10, fans can catch the Jonas Brothers on Samsung TV Plus's new network. The band plans to stream five concerts from their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which starts in East Rutherford, NJ.

"We're feeling good. This has been kind of a longer process, making this project, this album. We took probably about two years to make this and kicking things off at MetLife Stadium is a dream come true," said Joe Jonas in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

On August 6, the musical trio shared updates while riding a NYC Ferry. Nick, 32, Kevin, 37, and Joe, 35, spent two years crafting their latest songs before hitting the road. "This is so exciting for us to kick off this week here on this ferry, cruising around New York, picking up fans, picking up people that are on their way to work or on their way to vacation," Joe expressed.

The band wants to make their shows available worldwide by partnering with Samsung to air them on their new TV Network, STN. "We want our fans all over the world to be able to watch this with us. We put this show together for them and with them, and so it'll be fun to see what they get from it," Joe said about the partnership.

Star DJ Marshmello will join the band at several stops. Kevin joked about his daughter's split music taste during the interview: "My youngest daughter just wants to wear a Marshmello shirt instead of a Jonas Brothers one. So that was a bit humbling, but I'm excited."

The music runs in the family. Nick shares how his little girl, Malti Marie, with wife, Priyanka Chopra, is just three years old, but can't stop singing. "Our daughter, her favorite song is currently 'Love You to Heaven.' She sings it at the top of her lungs," Nick mentioned to PEOPLE.

During practice sessions, Malti watches from the sidelines. She wears pink headphones and sometimes tries her hand at drumming while her dad performs.

MetLife Stadium hosts the first show this Sunday. Then, it's off to stages in Bristow, Bethel, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Dallas, Vancouver, Phoenix, Charlotte, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh. Samsung's new platform will stream five shows from the tour, which wraps up on November 14 this year.