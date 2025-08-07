Ed Sheeran Spills the Tea on Lip-Syncing in the Music Biz

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Ed Sheeran attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In a recent Beta Squad YouTube video, Ed Sheeran found himself in the middle of a guessing game and a surprising conversation about lip-syncing in the music industry. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was challenged to pick out the real vocalist from a group of six contestants. But what really grabbed attention wasn’t just the game; it was Sheeran’s honesty about what it means to be a “professional” singer.

A Candid Confession Sparks Debate

During the video, one contestant mentioned she’d consider lip-syncing if her voice wasn’t in top form. Sheeran’s reaction was blunt: “I don’t know if a professional singer would admit to miming.”

That sparked a follow-up from a Beta Squad member, who asked: “I thought a lot of professional artists do that though?”

To which Sheeran replied, “They don’t admit to it though.”

When asked if he’s ever lip-synced himself, Sheeran made it clear:

“I haven’t and can’t get away with it because it’s me with a loop pedal and a guitar.”

In other words, what you hear is what you get. He added that even when his voice isn’t at its best, he won’t cancel a show: “I’d always push through, even if it was, like, slightly raspy.”

And just to clarify his stance, Sheeran doubled down: “I feel like if you are a professional singer, even if you do mime because there are professional singers that mime, but they would never admit that they mime.”

Still Singing, Still Touring

Sheeran is currently on the European leg of his +−=÷× Tour, with his next stop on August 7 in Antwerp, Belgium. But he’s not just performing, he’s also preparing to release his eighth album, titled Play, on September 12. The album will include singles like “Azizam,” “Old Phone,” “Sapphire,” and “A Little More,” which drops the same day as his next concert.

So whether you agree with Sheeran or not, one thing’s clear: this guy is definitely singing his heart out, no miming required.

Ed Sheeran
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
