Brandon Blackstock Dead at 48 After Cancer Battle

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and Reba McEntire’s former stepson dies after three-year cancer fight, surrounded by family.

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and Reba McEntire’s former stepson dies after a three-year cancer fight, surrounded by family.

Brandon Blackstock, known for his career in the music industry and his ties to some of entertainment’s most recognizable names, has died, according to PEOPLE and multiple reports. He was 48.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a family spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Clarkson Postpones Shows to Focus on Family

Kelly Clarkson, Blackstock’s ex-wife, shared on Aug. 6 that he had been ill and that she would be stepping back from work to be with their children.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson wrote in a statement. She also expressed gratitude to fans for their “grace, kindness and understanding.”

Clarkson and Blackstock shared two children—River, 11, and Remington, 9. He also had two older children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage. In 2022, he became a grandfather when Savannah welcomed her son, Lake.

A Life in Music and Family

Blackstock’s life was closely connected to country music and entertainment. He was the stepson of Reba McEntire during her marriage to his father, music manager Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.

He met Clarkson at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. Though both were in other relationships at the time, they reconnected years later and married in 2013. Clarkson’s 2015 song Piece by Piece, which describes the security she found in their relationship, was inspired by him.

The marriage ended in 2020 when Clarkson filed for divorce. Their split became public and, at times, contentious. Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock a $1.3 million settlement, along with monthly spousal and child support.

In 2023, Blackstock was ordered to repay Clarkson more than $2.6 million for violating California’s Talent Agencies Act by acting beyond his legal role as her manager. Clarkson later filed another claim in 2024, which both parties dropped by May.

Private Moments Amid Public Struggles

Despite legal disputes, Blackstock remained active in his children’s lives. In March 2024, he was photographed with River and Remington at the Houston Rodeo, joined by his brother Shelby and former stepmother Reba McEntire.

Blackstock is survived by his four children—Savannah, Seth, River, and Remington—his grandson Lake, father Narvel, and siblings Shelby, Shawna, and Chassidy.

Though his name was often in headlines, those close to him will remember Blackstock for his role as a father, grandfather, and family man during both the high-profile and private moments of his life.

Kayla MorganWriter
