Black Eyed Peas to Drop 25th Anniversary Vinyl of ‘Bridging The Gap’

A fresh spin on hip-hop history will hit stores this fall. The two-LP anniversary pressing of Black Eyed Peas’ second album, Bridging the Gap, arrives on September 26. Music lovers can…

Apl.de.Ap (L) will.i.am (C) and Taboo (R) of the band Black Eyed Peas perform at Main Stage during the Exit Festival 2024 Day Three at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 12, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
A fresh spin on hip-hop history will hit stores this fall. The two-LP anniversary pressing of Black Eyed Peas' second album, Bridging the Gap, arrives on September 26. Music lovers can pick between standard black or special brown vinyl.

Back in 2000, this album marked a turning point. Its standout track "Request + Line" shot up to No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Macy Gray's rich vocals helped push the song into new territory.

"The Black Eyed Peas give the people something to party," raved The Boombox in their take on the original release. Rolling Stone also applauded how "uncluttered but muscular production, deft samples and smart rhymes all ensure that the album's power increases with repeated listenings."

Two singles stood out. "BEP Empire" struck number 44 on rap charts, while "Weekends" with Esthero mixed fresh beats with classic samples. The track took inspiration from Sly & the Family Stone and spun in bits of Mandril's music.

Will.i.am, Apple de Ap, and Taboo made up the core group then. Kim Hill sang lead but left soon after. This switch opened the door for Fergie to step in and change the band's path.

Each vinyl side packs its own punch. The first spins out "BEP Empire" and brings in Esthero and Chali2na. Next comes De La Soul's contributions. Solo work fills the third side, and the final grooves end with their chart-climbing "Request + Line."

This special pressing kicks off a bigger party — the group's 30th year making music. Fresh vinyl cuts of ElephunkMonkey BusinessBehind The Front, and The E.N.D. (The Energy That Never Dies)" have already hit shelves.

Want to place dibs on the new edition of Bridging the Gap before it officially drops in September? Sound of Vinyl, uDiscover, and Interscope now take early orders that you can hop on through the Black Eyed Peas' official website.

Six GRAMMY Awards and countless platinum records show why fans still can't get enough of these hip-hop pioneers.

