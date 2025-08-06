Lady Gaga Sends Flowers to Sharon Osbourne After Husband Ozzy’s Death

A massive flower display arrived at the Osbourne home from pop star Lady Gaga, after the passing of metal icon Ozzy at age 76. This sweet act hints at the mended relationship between the stars.

"The flowers must have cost hundreds but Gaga wanted to reach out," an insider told The Sun newspaper. "Gaga has always been a huge fan of Ozzy and the Osbournes — before she was famous she even used to strip to Black Sabbath's Black Sabbath," the source continued.

At her wild Mayhem Ball show in San Francisco, she belted out her cover of his 1980 hit "Crazy Train" to honor the fallen star. Years back, she'd made Ozzy laugh by telling stories of her singing Black Sabbath tunes in tiny clubs before her big break.

This kind gesture stands in stark contrast to their past conflicts. The trouble started over a decade ago when Kelly Osbourne took shots at Gaga's size and outfit during her stint on E!'s Fashion Police.

Gaga struck back with an open letter to Kelly on her website. Per Yahoo News, she wrote "I have empathy for you Kelly, but I feel it culturally important to note that you have chosen a less compassionate path. Your work on E! with the Fashion Police is rooted in criticism, judgement, and rating people's beauty against one another."

At that point, Sharon jumped to defend her daughter, Kelly. "By not repudiating her fans' bullying, she was condoning it. That's why I called her a hypocrite," Sharon said. "I was so disappointed because I had always been a huge fan. I have been to three of her shows and she's undeniably a very talented woman."

"But you can't bang on about being anti-bullying and then refuse to tell your fans to stop haranguing other young women with nasty threats," Sharon added.

Peace came at last during a UK X Factor broadcast. In a touching moment, Gaga brought out a cake for Kelly's birthday and shared a warm embrace with Sharon on stage.