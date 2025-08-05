This Day in Top 40 History: August 5

On Aug. 5, 1957, the music television series American Bandstand made its national television debut in the United States. The program hosted the likes of Prince, Michael Jackson, and Aerosmith until the final episode in 1989. Continue reading for more Top 40 history from August 5.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 5 has hosted plenty of album releases that left their mark on pop music:

1966: The Beatles released Revolver in the U.K. The band's seventh studio album topped the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. and is widely considered to be one of pop music's greatest works.

1980: Pat Benatar released her second studio album, Crimes of Passion. It included the hit single "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," which peaked at No. 9 on the charts.

1986: Lionel Richie released Dancing on the Ceiling, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Richie took a 10-year hiatus after the album's release.

Cultural Milestones

Pop music reflects the culture, and vice versa:

1976: The 15th Anniversary Beach Boys television special The Beach Boys: It's O.K! premiered on NBC. It featured cameos from famous comedians John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd.

1981: Olivia Newton-John received a star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During her pop career, she had five No. 1 hits and 15 Top 10 hits.

2005: "Like a Rolling Stone" by Bob Dylan was listed at the top of Uncut magazine's survey for music, movies, and other media that changed the world. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Elvis Presley took second place.

2023: Three country songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time: "Try That in a Small Town" by Jason Aldean, "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen, and "Fast Car," Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's song.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live music and recordings are at the core of what makes music so special:

1964: The Beach Boys recorded their song "When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)," which peaked at No. 9 on the charts.

2021: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett performed at Radio City Music Hall in the second of their two-night run. It was Bennett's final live performance.

2022: Bad Bunny performed the first night of his first stadium tour, World's Hottest Tour. As fans flocked to shows post-pandemic, the tour became one of the highest grossing tours in 2022.