Machine Gun Kelly Passed On ‘Sinners’ Audition Over One Word

Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Favorite Rock Artist award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Although Sinners has become one of the biggest box office hits of 2025, Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed why he chose not to be part of the film. The rapper and actor said he had been lined up to audition for a key vampire role in the supernatural thriller, but turned it down because of a line in the script.

“Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that,” he said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, according to Billboard. “The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition. It’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”

Kelly appeared to be referring to the character Bert, who is played in the film by Peter Dreimanis. In the movie, Bert and his wife, played by Lola Kirke, welcome a stranger into their home, unaware that he is a vampire. That mistake ultimately leads to their transformation into vampires themselves.

What Sinners Is About

Sinners was written and directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers, Smoke and Stack. The story follows the brothers, both veterans of World War I, as they return home to Mississippi in the 1930s to open a blues club. But their plans are interrupted when they discover something sinister hiding in their hometown: a supernatural threat that puts their lives and community at risk.

The film has been praised for its fresh approach to horror, blending social themes with historical and supernatural elements.

Kelly’s Thoughts on Acting

Although he passed on Sinners, Kelly made it clear he still has an interest in acting.

“Hey dude, I’d like to be in cinema while I still look young,” he said.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has built a growing film and television résumé over the years. He has appeared in movies like Nerve, Bird Box, The King of Staten Island, and Power. He has also taken on roles in series including Roadies, Bupkis, and Dave.

His decision to walk away from Sinners wasn’t about fear or hesitation. It was a personal choice based on his own boundaries; something he wasn’t willing to cross, even for a major film.

Machine Gun Kelly
