ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Justin Bieber’s Album ‘SWAG’ Lands at No. 2 on Billboard’s Main Chart as Singer Shares Puzzling Message

The latest release by Justin Bieber, SWAG, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 167,000 units sold. Meanwhile, the star posted a strange note about breaking “another olive branch” online. The…

Queen Quadri
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

The latest release by Justin Bieber, SWAG, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 167,000 units sold. Meanwhile, the star posted a strange note about breaking "another olive branch" online.

The new album's streaming stats shattered his past records — 198.77 million plays marked his strongest week ever. Yet Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" claimed the top spot, moving 252,000 units. It's the first time in his music career that his album didn't debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

"Broke another olive branch," wrote Bieber on his Instagram, as he posted a close-up black-and-white self-portrait for his 294 million Instagram fans. While he didn't provide any context for the post, fans sent their support in the comments regardless.

"Sometimes the Olive Branch is meant to be broken, @lilbieber You've got this," a fan commented, while another added, "You know very well that it's necessary to let go of whatever prevents us from moving forward... Cheer up, Justin! A big hug from me to you."

This fits with his recent pattern of posting vague messages on his Instagram. While the message hints at him breaking things off with someone, it's not all too surprising. Sources also told TMZ in February about his "very transformative" year, as he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

His ex-manager, Scooter Braun, praised the new record despite their 2023 split. "This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It's beautiful, raw and truly him. And that matters," expressed Braun on his Instagram story, as reported by US Magazine.

"I've had the privilege of witnessing Justin's growth for almost two decades. Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that's what he's done here. He poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run," the former manager added.

Each track in the album speaks about his public life, mental struggles, and bonds with wife Hailey and son Jack Blues. Between songs, comic Druski acts out mock therapy talks.

Just before his strange post, he wrote about self-reflection on X on July 29. "Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me." 

An insider revealed to US Magazine that he sees SWAG as "a personal project," while his label plans to drop "a more traditional pop album early next year."

Hailey BieberJustin Bieber
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music Video
MusicEd Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music VideoKayla Morgan
Taylor Swift Song Sales Skyrocket 6,000% After HBO Show Appearance
MusicTaylor Swift Song Sales Skyrocket 6,000% After HBO Show AppearanceQueen Quadri
Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.// Gracie Abrams attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025
MusicDrake Embraces His Birthmark Thanks to Gracie AbramsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect