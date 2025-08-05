Justin Bieber’s Album ‘SWAG’ Lands at No. 2 on Billboard’s Main Chart as Singer Shares Puzzling Message

The latest release by Justin Bieber, SWAG, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 167,000 units sold. Meanwhile, the star posted a strange note about breaking "another olive branch" online.

The new album's streaming stats shattered his past records — 198.77 million plays marked his strongest week ever. Yet Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" claimed the top spot, moving 252,000 units. It's the first time in his music career that his album didn't debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

"Broke another olive branch," wrote Bieber on his Instagram, as he posted a close-up black-and-white self-portrait for his 294 million Instagram fans. While he didn't provide any context for the post, fans sent their support in the comments regardless.

"Sometimes the Olive Branch is meant to be broken, @lilbieber You've got this," a fan commented, while another added, "You know very well that it's necessary to let go of whatever prevents us from moving forward... Cheer up, Justin! A big hug from me to you."

This fits with his recent pattern of posting vague messages on his Instagram. While the message hints at him breaking things off with someone, it's not all too surprising. Sources also told TMZ in February about his "very transformative" year, as he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

His ex-manager, Scooter Braun, praised the new record despite their 2023 split. "This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It's beautiful, raw and truly him. And that matters," expressed Braun on his Instagram story, as reported by US Magazine.

"I've had the privilege of witnessing Justin's growth for almost two decades. Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that's what he's done here. He poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run," the former manager added.

Each track in the album speaks about his public life, mental struggles, and bonds with wife Hailey and son Jack Blues. Between songs, comic Druski acts out mock therapy talks.

Just before his strange post, he wrote about self-reflection on X on July 29. "Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me."