Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music Video
Ed Sheeran fans are seeing double again. Fourteen years after Rupert Grint played his confused superfan in the “Lego House” video, the pair are back with a brand new music…
Ed Sheeran fans are seeing double again. Fourteen years after Rupert Grint played his confused superfan in the "Lego House" video, the pair are back with a brand new music video for Sheeran’s upcoming song "A Little More."
In a teaser clip shared by Sheeran on Monday, August 4, the Harry Potter star is seen walking out of prison, looking a little dazed. The scene then flashes back to clips from the Lego House video, where Grint was tackled by security after sneaking into a venue and pretending to be Sheeran.
“14 years later me and @rupertgrint are reunited,” Sheeran wrote in the caption. “I had this wild idea after writing the song, and thankfully rupert was up for it. It’s an utterly bonkers video for a very upbeat, fun, but angry song.”
Still Playing the Lookalike Game
This is far from the first time Sheeran and Grint have leaned into their similar red-haired, soft-spoken charm. After the original "Lego House" video went viral in 2011, Grint kept the joke alive with a fake interview sketch on MTV News, where he claimed that Ed Sheeran wasn’t real.
“After Potter, all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic, so I created a character,” Grint says in the sketch. “He’d have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair. So I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed — Ed Sheeran.”
The new song "A Little More" will appear on Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, which is set for release in September. Sheeran believes the track might be a fan favorite, saying he thinks it will be “a lot of people’s fav song” on the album.
Before the official announcement, Sheeran also shared a lighthearted video of him and Grint singing along to the lyrics, proving that the duo still enjoys keeping things weird in the best possible way.