ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for New Music Video

Ed Sheeran fans are seeing double again. Fourteen years after Rupert Grint played his confused superfan in the “Lego House” video, the pair are back with a brand new music…

Kayla Morgan
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/ Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran fans are seeing double again. Fourteen years after Rupert Grint played his confused superfan in the "Lego House" video, the pair are back with a brand new music video for Sheeran’s upcoming song "A Little More."

In a teaser clip shared by Sheeran on Monday, August 4, the Harry Potter star is seen walking out of prison, looking a little dazed. The scene then flashes back to clips from the Lego House video, where Grint was tackled by security after sneaking into a venue and pretending to be Sheeran.

“14 years later me and @rupertgrint are reunited,” Sheeran wrote in the caption. “I had this wild idea after writing the song, and thankfully rupert was up for it. It’s an utterly bonkers video for a very upbeat, fun, but angry song.”

Still Playing the Lookalike Game

This is far from the first time Sheeran and Grint have leaned into their similar red-haired, soft-spoken charm. After the original "Lego House" video went viral in 2011, Grint kept the joke alive with a fake interview sketch on MTV News, where he claimed that Ed Sheeran wasn’t real.

“After Potter, all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic, so I created a character,” Grint says in the sketch. “He’d have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair. So I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed — Ed Sheeran.”

The new song "A Little More" will appear on Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, which is set for release in September. Sheeran believes the track might be a fan favorite, saying he thinks it will be “a lot of people’s fav song” on the album.

Before the official announcement, Sheeran also shared a lighthearted video of him and Grint singing along to the lyrics, proving that the duo still enjoys keeping things weird in the best possible way.

Ed SheeranRupert Grint
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Taylor Swift Song Sales Skyrocket 6,000% After HBO Show Appearance
MusicTaylor Swift Song Sales Skyrocket 6,000% After HBO Show AppearanceQueen Quadri
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
MusicJustin Bieber’s Album ‘SWAG’ Lands at No. 2 on Billboard’s Main Chart as Singer Shares Puzzling MessageQueen Quadri
Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.// Gracie Abrams attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025
MusicDrake Embraces His Birthmark Thanks to Gracie AbramsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect