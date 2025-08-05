Sealed With a Kiss! Dua Lipa Celebrates Her Kosovar Citizenship by Smooching Fiancé Callum Turner
Pop sensation Dua Lipa officially added a third flag to her citizenship: Kosovo. The English Albanian singer-songwriter posted the news on her Instagram account. She shared a carousel of snapshots,…
Pop sensation Dua Lipa officially added a third flag to her citizenship: Kosovo. The English Albanian singer-songwriter posted the news on her Instagram account. She shared a carousel of snapshots, including a picture of her and fiancé Callum Turner sealing the news with a kiss.
Dua Lipa Receives Kosovar Citizenship
Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, the “One Kiss” singer said in a statement that receiving her Kosovo citizenship “feels like my two sides are now one,” according to Page Six.
Celebrating the news, Dua Lipa had a steamy make-out session with Turner. The photo showed her sitting on the Fantastic Beasts actor’s lap while kissing him. The actor was sitting with his legs spread, making the singer sit more comfortably. One of his hands is in her hair, while the other rests on her backside.
The singer also enjoyed the Sunny Hill Festival the night after she received her citizenship.
She captioned the post with, “Got my citizenship the night before and then partied hard at @sunnyhillfestival the night after!!!! @officialfatboyslim !!!!! lovinggggg lifeeee” with the Kosovo flag and three hand heart emojis.
She also posted a snapshot of the Kosovar citizenship certificate she received from President Vjosa Osmani.
What’s Next for Her?
Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour, the Radical Optimism Tour. The tour is in support of her studio album Radical Optimism, released in 2024. The tour kicked off in Singapore on November 5, 2024, and will conclude in Mexico on December 5.
If you want to see her perform live, check out the tour's remaining dates below.
- September 01: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
- September 02: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
- September 05: United Center, Chicago, United States
- September 06: United Center, Chicago, United States
- September 09: TD Garden, Boston, United States
- September 10: TD Garden, Boston, United States
- September 13: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, United States
- September 14: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, United States
- September 17: Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States
- September 18: Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States
- September 20: Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States
- September 21: Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States
- September 26: Kaseya Center, Miami, United States
- September 27: Kaseya Center, Miami, United States
- September 30: American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States
- October 01: American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States
- October 04: Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States
- October 05: Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States
- October 07: Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States
- October 08: Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States
- October 11: Chase Center, San Francisco, United States
- October 12: Chase Center, San Francisco, United States
- October 15: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, United States
- October 16: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, United States
- November 07: Mâs Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- November 08: Mâs Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- November 11: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile
- November 12: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile
- November 15: MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- November 22: Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- November 25: Estadio Universidad San Marcos, Lima, Peru
- November 28: Estadio El Campín, Bogotá, Colombia
- December 01: Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico
- December 02: Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico
- December 05: Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico
For tickets, click here.