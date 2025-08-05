Sealed With a Kiss! Dua Lipa Celebrates Her Kosovar Citizenship by Smooching Fiancé Callum Turner

Pop sensation Dua Lipa officially added a third flag to her citizenship: Kosovo. The English Albanian singer-songwriter posted the news on her Instagram account. She shared a carousel of snapshots, including a picture of her and fiancé Callum Turner sealing the news with a kiss.

Dua Lipa Receives Kosovar Citizenship

Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, the “One Kiss” singer said in a statement that receiving her Kosovo citizenship “feels like my two sides are now one,” according to Page Six.

Celebrating the news, Dua Lipa had a steamy make-out session with Turner. The photo showed her sitting on the Fantastic Beasts actor’s lap while kissing him. The actor was sitting with his legs spread, making the singer sit more comfortably. One of his hands is in her hair, while the other rests on her backside.

The singer also enjoyed the Sunny Hill Festival the night after she received her citizenship.

She captioned the post with, “Got my citizenship the night before and then partied hard at @sunnyhillfestival the night after!!!! @officialfatboyslim !!!!! lovinggggg lifeeee” with the Kosovo flag and three hand heart emojis.

She also posted a snapshot of the Kosovar citizenship certificate she received from President Vjosa Osmani.

What’s Next for Her?

Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour, the Radical Optimism Tour. The tour is in support of her studio album Radical Optimism, released in 2024. The tour kicked off in Singapore on November 5, 2024, and will conclude in Mexico on December 5.

If you want to see her perform live, check out the tour's remaining dates below.

September 01 : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada September 05 : United Center, Chicago, United States

: United Center, Chicago, United States September 09: TD Garden, Boston, United States

TD Garden, Boston, United States September 13: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, United States

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, United States September 17: Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States

Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States September 20: Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States

Madison Sqaure Garden, New York City, United States September 26: Kaseya Center, Miami, United States

Kaseya Center, Miami, United States September 30: American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States

American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States October 04: Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States

Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States October 07: Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States

Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States October 11: Chase Center, San Francisco, United States

Chase Center, San Francisco, United States October 15: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, United States

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, United States November 07: Mâs Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mâs Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina November 11: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile

Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile November 15: MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 25: Estadio Universidad San Marcos, Lima, Peru

Estadio El Campín, Bogotá, Colombia December 01: Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico December 05: Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico