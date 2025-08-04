ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

PHOTOS: Charlotte’s Next Gen Leaders ’25

Congratulations to all of our Next Gen Leaders of 2025! Kiss 95.1 and Limani teamed up to highlight the movers, shakers, and game-changers under 40 who are redefining what it…

Randi Moultrie

Congratulations to all of our Next Gen Leaders of 2025! Kiss 95.1 and Limani teamed up to highlight the movers, shakers, and game-changers under 40 who are redefining what it means to lead in the Queen City.

Thanks to everyone who came out to a great event! Check out the photos from a great event. All photos taken by Mark Borja.

Charlotte
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
What Jersey Will the Carolina Panthers Wear for Each Game This Season?
Local NewsWhat Jersey Will the Carolina Panthers Wear for Each Game This Season?
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local NewsCharlotte Airport Tests New TSA Family Lanes for TravelersRandi Moultrie
Mecklenburg County Tightens Pet Safety Rules as Wildlife Encounters Grow
Local NewsMecklenburg County Tightens Pet Safety Rules as Wildlife Encounters GrowJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect