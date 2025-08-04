Jonas Brothers Divided on Parenting Styles: Kevin Owns Up to White Lies While Nick and Joe Stick to Honesty

During a chat on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, the Jonas Brothers opened up about their different ways of telling the truth to their kids. Kevin freely owns up to bending facts, while his brothers stick to straight talk.

"I lied a lot," Kevin shared. Nick quickly added, "he lies all the time." The subject came up after Kevin, who has two girls — Alena, 11, and Valentina, 8 — made up a story about stores not selling marshmallow fluff anymore.

Nick, raising a three-year-old with his wife Priyanka Chopra, takes a stricter stance. He aims for total honesty, though he admits to using gentle misdirection sometimes. "There are times you have to sort of give an alternate truth, [or] a different path," Nick admitted.

He continued, explaining that: "Because, you know, it's not a big enough thing to have the house crumble, but just little, like bribing a 3½ year old to get off the iPad is a thing. It takes a lot of focus and self-belief."

Joe splits the difference with his take on the topic. "I try not to. I mean, they're not watching this, but you know, there's a few characters that we all get presents from that they may think exist. That would be a healthy fib, I think," he said.

The conversation shifted to their children's latest interests, focusing on Labubus - special toys made by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Kevin shared that his daughter shows surprising business sense while shopping online.

"She's negotiating on there, putting in bids," Kevin said. "She's like, 'Dad, it's not really worth $75, but with shipping it comes out to $85. What do you think I should do?'"

While Nick just learned about these toys, Kevin's family can't get enough. His daughter uses her own money to buy them. "I haven't spent a single dollar on Labubus," Kevin pointed out. "My daughter has."

The brothers shared these stories as they prep for their next big show — the Greetings From Your Hometown tour, set to run from August through November 2025. The tour celebrating their 20 years of music will hit stages in New Jersey, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Portland, Texas, Florida, and Ohio this fall.