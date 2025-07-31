Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: August 1-August 3

Charlotte, North Carolina, comes alive the first weekend of August with a lineup of events for all ages and interests. From lively baseball under the lights at Truist Field to soulful sounds from Jonathan Butler and the vibrant flavors of the Asian Night Market, the city offers a wealth of experiences to explore. Add in yoga, live concerts, and more, and there's no shortage of ways to enjoy summer in the Queen City. Discover the best things to do in Charlotte this weekend.

Charlotte Knights vs. Richmond Red Wings

What: MiLB action with the Charlotte Knights and the Richmond Red Wings

MiLB action with the Charlotte Knights and the Richmond Red Wings When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:04 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:04 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 5:05 p.m. Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte

Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $20

The Charlotte Knights take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels this weekend in a fun-packed series for the whole family. Friday and Saturday nights will light up with postgame fireworks, creating a spectacular baseball experience. On Sunday, enjoy a family special: following the final pitch, kids get to run the bases — a dream come true for young fans. With thrilling baseball and memorable entertainment, it's the perfect way to spend a summer evening cheering on the Knights.

Jonathan Butler

What: Live music with Jonathan Butler

Live music with Jonathan Butler When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Carolina Theatre, Belk Place, 230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

Carolina Theatre, Belk Place, 230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $82

Jonathan Butler, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist, embraces the stage with his unique R&B, jazz, and gospel style. Butler's recognized guitar styles and soulful voice reflect his South African roots. He'll be joined by Toni Tupponce and A Sign of the Times to convey amazing storytelling and a fusion of cultures, promising a night of musical magic.

Asian Night Market

What: Fun-filled evening of food, fun, and community

Fun-filled evening of food, fun, and community When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (recurring event)

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (recurring event) Where: Urban District Market, 2315 N. Davidson St., Charlotte

Urban District Market, 2315 N. Davidson St., Charlotte Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Asian Night Market brings the community together for an evening filled with authentic cuisine, outdoor dining, local vendors, and lively karaoke. Held on the first Friday of each month, the event is hosted by Urban District Market and the Seoul Food Meat Co. You can explore a pop-up market, sample dishes from Asian food trucks, meet featured artists, and join a karaoke singalong. It's a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of culture, creativity, and community — free and open to all ages.

Other Events

In Charlotte, weekends are full of life and variety, from relaxing and restorative yoga to exhilarating performances. Don't miss out on the best Charlotte activities this weekend. In a city that constantly provides a wealth of opportunities for visitors and residents to refuel, refresh, connect, and feel the pulse of the city, your weekend can start with wellness or end with music and entertainment.