Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: August 1-August 3
Charlotte, North Carolina, comes alive the first weekend of August with a lineup of events for all ages and interests. From lively baseball under the lights at Truist Field to soulful sounds from Jonathan Butler and the vibrant flavors of the Asian Night Market, the city offers a wealth of experiences to explore. Add in yoga, live concerts, and more, and there's no shortage of ways to enjoy summer in the Queen City. Discover the best things to do in Charlotte this weekend.
Charlotte Knights vs. Richmond Red Wings
- What: MiLB action with the Charlotte Knights and the Richmond Red Wings
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:04 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.
- Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte
- Cost: Tickets start at $20
The Charlotte Knights take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels this weekend in a fun-packed series for the whole family. Friday and Saturday nights will light up with postgame fireworks, creating a spectacular baseball experience. On Sunday, enjoy a family special: following the final pitch, kids get to run the bases — a dream come true for young fans. With thrilling baseball and memorable entertainment, it's the perfect way to spend a summer evening cheering on the Knights.
Jonathan Butler
- What: Live music with Jonathan Butler
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Carolina Theatre, Belk Place, 230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte
- Cost: Tickets start at $82
Jonathan Butler, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist, embraces the stage with his unique R&B, jazz, and gospel style. Butler's recognized guitar styles and soulful voice reflect his South African roots. He'll be joined by Toni Tupponce and A Sign of the Times to convey amazing storytelling and a fusion of cultures, promising a night of musical magic.
Asian Night Market
- What: Fun-filled evening of food, fun, and community
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (recurring event)
- Where: Urban District Market, 2315 N. Davidson St., Charlotte
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
The Asian Night Market brings the community together for an evening filled with authentic cuisine, outdoor dining, local vendors, and lively karaoke. Held on the first Friday of each month, the event is hosted by Urban District Market and the Seoul Food Meat Co. You can explore a pop-up market, sample dishes from Asian food trucks, meet featured artists, and join a karaoke singalong. It's a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of culture, creativity, and community — free and open to all ages.
Other Events
In Charlotte, weekends are full of life and variety, from relaxing and restorative yoga to exhilarating performances. Don't miss out on the best Charlotte activities this weekend. In a city that constantly provides a wealth of opportunities for visitors and residents to refuel, refresh, connect, and feel the pulse of the city, your weekend can start with wellness or end with music and entertainment.
- Afternoon Concert at Tuckaseegee Recreation: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to noon at Tuckaseegee Recreation Center, 4820 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte
- Saturday Yoga: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (recurring event) at Urban District Market, 2315 N. Davidson St., Charlotte
- Molly Santana: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. at The Underground, 820 Hamilton St., Charlotte