The Kid LAROI Drops New Song ‘HOT GIRL PROBLEMS’ During Public Breakup

The Kid LAROI released "HOT GIRL PROBLEMS" on July 25. At the same time, he went public about his split from Canadian singer Tate McRae on social media.

His latest track takes shots at dating in the social media age. The song dropped right as news of their breakup hit the web. "She live in L.A., Miami and New York / 'Cause her phone is the only place she work / Don't believe her, it's on you if you get hurt," sings LAROI in the track, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

The 21-year-old star shot down talk of drama by posting a screenshot of the conversation with his team on X. When he saw another account accusing his people of paying for slander tweets against his ex-girlfriend, he denied the allegations and called out whoever is responsible.

"So y'all know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever, working to get these removed," he wrote on X, with the screenshot as evidence.

His message, as seen in the text message, cut straight to the point: "Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack."

The new track blends sharp beats with raw vocals. Its words tell stories of fast cash, broken trust, and walls built high. Each verse paints scenes of a star-chaser moving city to city, pulling eyes with status and looks.

As Stupid Dope describes it, "'HOT GIRL PROBLEMS' isn't interested in sugarcoating anything. It's not vindictive, but it's honest. And maybe that's what makes it hit so hard. This is breakup music for people who are too self-aware to wallow but not dumb enough to fake apathy."

Their time as a couple lasted about a year, as their relationship started in early 2024. Both stars have kept quiet on what led to the split.

This single marks the last push since LAROI's first full album, The First Time, was released in 2023. His past work with other artists, like the smash hits "Stay" and "Without You," shows off his range as an artist.