Two Charlotte Bojangles Score Below 90% on Health Inspections

Recent health checks at two Charlotte fast-food spots turned up problems. Both sites got "B" marks this July after officials found bugs and dirt.

A bug crawled through storage at the North Tryon Street site, leading to an 87% score. Three days later, the Albemarle Road shop got 89% when flies swarmed their kitchen.

"Facility duties are unable to be safely accomplished with one staff member on duty to prepare and serve a highly trafficked facility," county documents stated about the Albemarle Road site as reported by the Charlotte Observer.

Staff broke basic rules at both spots. Workers at North Tryon rushed through hand washing. No soap sat in the men's room. Food sat on cooler floors at both places, breaking storage rules.

This marks strike two for North Tryon since March. The Albemarle shop has slipped four times, last failing in early 2021.

The mess spread beyond bugs. Staff worked without head covers. Sticky drink machines needed scrubbing. Walls showed grime. At Albemarle Road, bathrooms and tools sat dirty.

These scores came during a big week of checks. Officials visited 166 local spots. Most passed with flying colors, earning "A" marks above 90%. Just three fell short with "B" scores.

State rules push these checks to stop people from getting sick. Any score under 70% shuts a place down fast.

Pho Real on East McCullough Drive got the last "B" at 88%. Staff there coughed while cooking and mixed raw meats wrong. They fixed most issues on the spot.