Retired Volunteer Helps Feed Charlotte’s Food-Scarce Areas Through Urban Farm Markets

In Charlotte's East Side, a dedicated volunteer brings fresh food to 40-60 families weekly. His work tackles a stark reality in North Carolina, where one in seven adults can't find enough to eat.

Andy Creighton spends his days at The Bulb Urban Farm, picking fresh herbs and vegetables. "The thyme, the dill, the cilantro, the basil — it all smells amazing when it's so fresh," said Creighton per Spectrum Local News.

The state's food problems run deep. Numbers paint a stark picture: 38% of North Carolina homes using food stamps include kids. This shows just how many people can't get good food on their tables.

Each weekday, The Bulb sets up shop in different spots around Charlotte. Their markets pop up in places where stores are scarce and fresh food is hard to find. These spots give local folks a chance to get vegetables they'd miss out on otherwise.

The markets make a real difference for visitors like Margaret Martin. "Being that I'm unemployed as of today, I had to come down here and make a means because I haven't got any income from my job," Martin said.

Growing food takes constant work as the seasons change. "All throughout the spring, summer, and fall, there are different vegetables to be harvested," Creighton noted. His green thumb keeps the plants thriving year-round.

A simple obituary notice asking for donations first caught Creighton's eye. That small start turned into years of giving back to his community through farming.

During the brief market hours, streams of neighbors stop by. While sharing produce, Creighton teaches them about growing food and what's ready for picking.

Across North Carolina, groups like Manna Food Bank and Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina pitch in too. They work hard to make sure fewer people go hungry.