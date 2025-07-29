Charlotte Transit Grows Bus Stop Cleanup Program to Five New Areas

The city's bus system just added five spots to its Adopt-A-Stop effort. Last year's trial run pulled in 118 trash bags from 27 stops, with locals putting in 355 hours of work.

New cleanup zones stretch across busy streets: Tuckasegee, Monroe, and Park Roads. The program now reaches into NoDa and Belmont, too. These add to the first batch of stops on Freedom Drive, Beatties Ford Road, West Boulevard, and Wilkinson Boulevard.

"Since 2023, Adopt-A-Stop volunteers have given hundreds of hours towards making a positive environmental impact in the community," said Jonathan Hill, executive director of Keep Charlotte Beautiful, according to charlottenc.gov.

Next summer, on July 25, the Rosa Parks Community Transit Center will host the kickoff. The city's beautification team joined forces with transit officials to open this free initiative to more people and groups.

"I am impressed with the volunteers that are showing up to take care of bus stops in their communities," said Keith Sorensen, bus stop planner for CATS. "The Adopt-A-Stop program plays an important role in litter reduction for the Charlotte area, and this re-launch will extend our reach even further."

Those who sign up must sweep and tidy their stop twice monthly. The two-year pledge helps cut street trash while building community spirit. Volunteers get all the tools they need to keep their stops clean.

Between D.C. and Atlanta, no transit system runs bigger than CATS. Buses, trains, and streetcars zip through Charlotte's sprawling metro area daily, moving thousands of riders.

Want to pitch in? The city's website has a simple signup form. They'll give you everything, from trash bags to safety vests, to get started.

For nearly 50 years, Keep Charlotte Beautiful has worked to spruce up city streets. Started in 1974, they run several programs aimed at cutting waste and fixing up neighborhoods.