This Day in Top 40 History: July 28

On July 28, 2007, "Hey There Delilah" by the Plain White T's topped the charts two years after it's initial release. The single, which was written for a real person, was nominated for a 2008 GRAMMY Award. Continue reading for more Top 40 history from July 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The greatest hits are ones that maintain prevalence throughout the decades. Here are some hit songs and albums from July 28:

1987: Kylie Minogue released her debut single The Loco-Motion. The dance-pop cover launched Minogue's successful career as the "Princess of Pop."

1990: With his album Sleeping with the Past, Elton John kicked off a five-week run at No. 1 on the U.K. album charts.

Cultural Milestones

The Top 40 charts from July 28 are like a cultural time capsule from years past. Here are some memorable milestones:

1954: The Crew Cuts' cover of "Sh-Boom," originally by The Chords, reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts. It remained in the top spot for nine weeks.

1984: The Billboard 100 chart for the week of July 28 featured two songs from hit movies that summer. Ray Parker Jr.'s Ghostbusters, from the movie of the same name, held the No. 2 spot, while "Almost Paradise" from Footloose sat at No. 12.

1992: Mary J. Blige debuted on the music scene with her album What's the 411? It reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nothing compares to hearing your favorite artist or song live. Here are a few unique performances from July 28:

1966: The Beach Boys performed "God Only Knows" for the first time at a club in Massachusetts. While the song didn't see commercial success upon release, it eventually became known as an all-time pop classic.

2016: On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Katy Perry performed two of her hits: "Roar" and "Rise."

2018: Paul McCartney performed an intimate two-hour gig in Liverpool. He played classic Beatles' tracks along with music from his solo career.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Music is inherently woven into the fabric of culture, and these changes show how deep the connection really is:

1969: In response to the new wave of electric music, police in Moscow reported that phone booths had been vandalized. Thieves stole parts from the booths to convert their acoustic guitars into electric ones.

1987: Yoko Ono and The Beatles filed a lawsuit against Nike for using "Revolution" in its TV advertisements. Nike continued running the ads, and the suit was settled out of court.

2020: British music magazine Q released its final publication. The magazine was first released in 1986 and covered new releases, compilations, album reviews, and more.