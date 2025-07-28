Register to Win a Fandango Code to see “Freakier Friday”

Register for your chance to win a Fandango Code to see Freakier Friday starring Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. "Freakier Friday," the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 2003 film, offers a multigenerational twist. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, the movie sees Curtis and Lohan reprising their iconic roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story continues years after their memorable identity swap, with Anna now having a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they face the challenges of blending two families, Tess and Anna are surprised to learn that lightning might just strike twice, leading to a new whirlwind adventure full of humor and heart.