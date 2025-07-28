Ed Sheeran Adds Dates for His ‘Loop Tour’

Good news, Sheerios! Ed Sheeran added new dates and venues to his Loop Tour across Australia and New Zealand. Kicking off in Auckland on January 16, 2026, the tour will continue across New Zealand before flying off to Australia. The tour has now ballooned to 15 dates across Australia and New Zealand, thanks to overwhelming demand from fans.

Ed Sheeran Kicks Off Loop Tour in Auckland

Starting at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium, Sheeran will also perform in Wellington, Christchurch and Perth. He will also perform in every major capital city in Australia, starting in Sydney, then Brisbane, Melbourne, and concluding in Adelaide, bringing the number of shows to 15 across both countries.

Loop Tour is Sheeran’s sixth headlining tour to support his upcoming album, Play, scheduled for a September 12release. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Tuesday, July 29. Play is described as “an explorative, technicolour pop album that captures the fun, chaos, and heart of an artist reinvigorated by life and travel.” The album includes the singles “Azizam,” “Sapphire,” and “Old Phone,” via Billboard.

Sheeran also announced via his Instagram the new tour. He uploaded a photo of himself holding his guitar and captioned the post with, “Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour. New stage, new tricks, new set-up, new songs, and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, and March 2026, which is always the best time. I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues, 29th July, see you all there.”

Check out Sheeran’s tour dates below, including the additional dates.