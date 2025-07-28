ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ed Sheeran Adds Dates for His ‘Loop Tour’

Good news, Sheerios! Ed Sheeran added new dates and venues to his Loop Tour across Australia and New Zealand. Kicking off in Auckland on January 16, 2026, the tour will continue across New Zealand before flying…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Ed Sheeran attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square
Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Good news, Sheerios! Ed Sheeran added new dates and venues to his Loop Tour across Australia and New Zealand. Kicking off in Auckland on January 16, 2026, the tour will continue across New Zealand before flying off to Australia. The tour has now ballooned to 15 dates across Australia and New Zealand, thanks to overwhelming demand from fans.  

Ed Sheeran Kicks Off Loop Tour in Auckland  

Starting at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium, Sheeran will also perform in Wellington, Christchurch and Perth. He will also perform in every major capital city in Australia, starting in Sydney, then Brisbane, Melbourne, and concluding in Adelaide, bringing the number of shows to 15 across both countries.  

Loop Tour is Sheeran’s sixth headlining tour to support his upcoming album, Play, scheduled for a September 12release. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Tuesday, July 29. Play is described as “an explorative, technicolour pop album that captures the fun, chaos, and heart of an artist reinvigorated by life and travel.” The album includes the singles “Azizam,” “Sapphire,” and “Old Phone,” via Billboard.  

Sheeran also announced via his Instagram the new tour. He uploaded a photo of himself holding his guitar and captioned the post with, “Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour. New stage, new tricks, new set-up, new songs, and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, and March 2026, which is always the best time. I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues, 29th July, see you all there.”  

Tour Dates  

Check out Sheeran’s tour dates below, including the additional dates.  

  • Jan. 16 – Go Media Stadium, Auckland, NZ  
  • Jan. 17 – Go Media Stadium, Auckland, NZ  
  • Jan. 21 – Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ  
  • Jan. 24 – Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, NZ  
  • Jan. 31 – Optus Stadium, Perth, WA  
  • Feb. 1 – Optus Stadium, Perth, WA (New show)  
  • Feb. 13 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW  
  • Feb. 14 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW  
  • Feb. 15 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW (New show)  
  • Feb. 20 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD  
  • Feb. 21 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD  
  • Feb. 22 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD (New show)  
  • Feb. 26 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC  
  • Feb. 27 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC  
  • Feb. 28 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC (New show)  
  • Mar. 5 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA 
Ed Sheeran
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
Lisa of BLACKPINK attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
MusicBlackpink’s Lisa Signs On for Netflix Show to Make Dance Track with Hip-Hop VibesQueen Quadri
Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicChris Brown Drops ‘It Depends’ Collab With Bryson Tiller Ahead of Stadium TourQueen Quadri
A split image of livia Rodrigo attending the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on the left, Gracie Abrams performing onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in the middle, Taylor Swift attending the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on the right.
MusicGracie Abrams Kicks Off Final Tour in Boston With Journal Reading About Taylor Swift, Olivia RodrigoQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect