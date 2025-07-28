Blackpink’s Lisa Signs On for Netflix Show to Make Dance Track with Hip-Hop Vibes

ContestsEvents
Lisa of BLACKPINK attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Netflix's new series Hitmakers will feature Blackpink star Lisa starting July 24. She'll judge 12 music producers as they craft an upbeat dance track. The show brings together talented songwriters in a music camp setting to create fresh hits.

"The type of song I'm looking for... I want something catchy and upbeat. Not too slow, because I'm a performer, so I have to dance. And it would be nice if there's a rap verse as well. I love hip-hop. I'm so excited to see what you guys come up with," said Lisa to the participants, as seen on Netflix's Instagram post.

Taking time away from Blackpink's Deadline World Tour, Lalisa Manoban steps into the studio. The show adds star power with GRAMMY winner John Legend and rising artist Shaboozey joining as guests.

On July 24, Netflix shared a sneak peek across its social media platforms. Viewers will watch raw talent turn musical ideas into finished tracks through fierce competition.

Fan reaction exploded online. Within hours, social media buzzed with messages supporting the "LALISA" star's newest project. "OMG LISA EN NETFLIX!!," one fan excitedly wrote in the comments, while another viewer commented, "Gotta watch it for the queen Lalisa."

This also marks Lisa's first major TV project away from Blackpink. The streaming platform promises viewers a real look at hit-making magic.

On the show, a group of gifted music makers must blend their skills to write songs for the biggest stars in music based on the artist's demands. Each producer aims to stand out while meeting strict creative guidelines.

Between tour stops, Lisa performs with bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé. The group keeps their global fans (Blinks) updated through posts and stories as they move through countries on this global tour. Next up, the girls are moving to Europe with stops in Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London this August.

The Deadline Tour will also invade Asia and rock through Lisa's hometown, Bangkok, in October. Want to see her perform live on stage with the rest of the Blackpink members? You can find more details on their upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Blackpink's official website.

